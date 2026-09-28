Brooke Hogan Claims Rocky Relationship With Late Dad Hulk Hit a 'Major Turning Point' When He Slept With Her Friend

“A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane (Plante),” Brooke explained. “I forgive people very easily — sometimes probably too easily — and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don’t think he ever related to me in quite the same way again.”

Hulk's alleged fling with Plante unfolded while he was still married to Brooke's mother, Linda. What followed was a nasty, two-year divorce after over two decades of marriage.

Brooke says the split shook the whole family.