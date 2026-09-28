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Home > News > Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan Claims Rocky Relationship With Late Dad Hulk Hit a 'Major Turning Point' When He Slept With Her Friend

Split image of Brooke and Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan recently opened up about her relationship with her father, Hulk.

Sept. 28 2026, Updated 2:03 p.m. ET

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Brooke Hogan recently recalled the moment her relationship with her late father Hulk changed forever, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 38-year-old got vulnerable during an interview with Us Weekly, admitting that Hulk's alleged affair with one of her friends was something their bond never truly recovered from.

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Brooke Hogan Discusses Father's Alleged Affair

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Image of Brooke Hogan recently opened up about her strained relationship with her father, Hulk.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan called the alleged affair a 'major turning point.'

“A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane (Plante),” Brooke explained. “I forgive people very easily — sometimes probably too easily — and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don’t think he ever related to me in quite the same way again.”

Hulk's alleged fling with Plante unfolded while he was still married to Brooke's mother, Linda. What followed was a nasty, two-year divorce after over two decades of marriage.

Brooke says the split shook the whole family.

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Brooke Hogan Recalls Parents' Divorce

According to Brooke Hogan, her dad Hulk's behavior changed their family dynamic.
Source: MEGA

According to Brooke Hogan, her dad Hulk's behavior changed their family dynamic.

“Our entire family structure changed,” she recalled. “Over time, things became increasingly complicated until eventually the relationship I had always believed could survive anything couldn’t survive what was happening around us anymore.”

Brooke noted that her family had “tremendous love” for one another, but there was also "dysfunction, fear, resentment, enormous betrayal, money, fame, image management and decades of unresolved hurt all existing underneath the same roof."

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Brooke Hogan's Tribute to Hulk

Image of According to Brooke Hogan, she and her father were estranged for years before his death.
Source: MEGA

According to Brooke Hogan, she and her father were estranged for years before his death.

“I can love my father profoundly and still tell the truth about where he hurt me," she pointed out. "I can acknowledge the wonderful things my family gave me while also acknowledging that eventually the dynamic became something I could no longer live inside. Both things can be true.”

Brooke has been open about her issues with her father over the years.

After he died of a heart attack in 2025, she shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram and provided fans with some insight into the inner workings of their relationship.

"I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me," she wrote at the time. "During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart."

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Hulk Hogan Denied Affair

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Image of Hulk Hogan denied cheating on his ex-wife Linda in his 2009 memoir.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan denied cheating on his ex-wife Linda in his 2009 memoir.

Hulk denied cheating on Linda in his 2009 memoir, My Life Outside the Ring. He married influencer Sky Daily in 2023. Linda has not remarried.

In a social media post following Hulk's death, she called him "the only man" for her.

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