Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Florida

Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Sexual Acts With Dog Shared Cryptic Message About 'Being Gaslit' Days Before Ex-Husband Handed Footage to Cops

Malia Nummerdor posted a message about 'gaslighting' before her estranged husband, Erik, uploaded a video of her allegedly having relations with their dog.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor posted a message about 'gaslighting' before her estranged husband, Erik, uploaded a video of her allegedly having relations with their dog.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A Florida mom who claims her estranged husband set her up by uploading a video that allegedly shows her committing disturbing sexual acts with a family dog shared a cryptic message about "gaslighting" just days before her arrest, RadarOnline.com can report.

Malia Nummerdor told authorities her ex kept the incriminating video for years and used its possible exposure to "threaten her" at any time he wished.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gaslight Me All You Want'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The Florida mom was arrested on charges of 's-xual activity' with one of her dogs.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor was arrested on charges of 'sexual activity' with one of her dogs.

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are reportedly in the middle of a messy divorce, with the 38-year-old's friends claiming online that he cheated on her.

Just days before Erik shared the sick video of Malia engaged in sexual acts with their dog, Ranger, she shared a post on Facebook that alludes to psychological gaslighting, without specifically pointing to her ex.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: FACEBOOK

"Gaslight me all you want," the meme teased, "I don't even care when the gas light in my car comes on."

Malia told authorities the video was several years old, and Erik had been holding it over her head as a form of blackmail.

"[Malia] stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," her arrest affidavit states.

Article continues below advertisement

Could Erik Nummerdor Face Charges?

She claims he held onto the video and threatened her with its release.
Source: FACEBOOK

She claims he held onto the video and threatened her with its release.

Malia has been relatively silent online since her arrest, but her friends have come to her defense, slamming Erik for specifically posting the video now.

"Shouldn't the husband be charged with possessing the video? I read that it is from 2024, and he threatened her with it in the past and he didn't turn it over to the police until they received reports and investigated," one person commented on Malia's Facebook page. "Seems Erik would have violated the law against possessing b-stiality videos."

Another user slammed. "The husband should be charged too, to be honest, for failing to report it. If he had it all this time and never reported it. Why do it now? He is just as sick. Filthy."

While one commentator theorized, "She said he basically stalked her, and if she didn't know the camera was there, that proves he stalked her, but..... what if he was joining in and taking the videos and selling them? We will never know."

Article continues below advertisement

Erik Nummerdor Claims Malia Knew Cameras Were Rolling

Malia's friends have defended her during her separation from Erik.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor's friends have defended her during her separation from Erik.

As Radar reported, Erik told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office that he initially installed two security cameras in the couple's home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.

He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found allegedly disturbing video footage of Malia and Ranger.

"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Rod Stewart is said to have announced his retirement from touring after increasingly desperate pleas from wife Penny Lancaster.

EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Retiring After 'Desperate Pleas to Quit From Wife Penny Lancaster'

picture of Chris Hansen and Robert Pattison

Chris Hansen Brands Robert Pattinson's Portrayal of Him in 'Primetime' 'So Bizarre' While Slamming Writers for Depicting Him as a 'Detached Father'

Differing Tales of Events

Malia insists she was merely petting the dog.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor' insists she was merely petting the dog.

But when authorities asked Malia about the video, she said Erik "had installed the cameras without her knowledge," according to her arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained.

The video reportedly showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with sexual activity."

That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down."

Malia has acknowledged she and the dog are in the video, but insists she had "merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near her bed."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.