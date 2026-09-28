Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Sexual Acts With Dog Shared Cryptic Message About 'Being Gaslit' Days Before Ex-Husband Handed Footage to Cops
Sept. 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A Florida mom who claims her estranged husband set her up by uploading a video that allegedly shows her committing disturbing sexual acts with a family dog shared a cryptic message about "gaslighting" just days before her arrest, RadarOnline.com can report.
Malia Nummerdor told authorities her ex kept the incriminating video for years and used its possible exposure to "threaten her" at any time he wished.
'Gaslight Me All You Want'
Malia and Erik Nummerdor are reportedly in the middle of a messy divorce, with the 38-year-old's friends claiming online that he cheated on her.
Just days before Erik shared the sick video of Malia engaged in sexual acts with their dog, Ranger, she shared a post on Facebook that alludes to psychological gaslighting, without specifically pointing to her ex.
"Gaslight me all you want," the meme teased, "I don't even care when the gas light in my car comes on."
Malia told authorities the video was several years old, and Erik had been holding it over her head as a form of blackmail.
"[Malia] stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," her arrest affidavit states.
Could Erik Nummerdor Face Charges?
Malia has been relatively silent online since her arrest, but her friends have come to her defense, slamming Erik for specifically posting the video now.
"Shouldn't the husband be charged with possessing the video? I read that it is from 2024, and he threatened her with it in the past and he didn't turn it over to the police until they received reports and investigated," one person commented on Malia's Facebook page. "Seems Erik would have violated the law against possessing b-stiality videos."
Another user slammed. "The husband should be charged too, to be honest, for failing to report it. If he had it all this time and never reported it. Why do it now? He is just as sick. Filthy."
While one commentator theorized, "She said he basically stalked her, and if she didn't know the camera was there, that proves he stalked her, but..... what if he was joining in and taking the videos and selling them? We will never know."
Erik Nummerdor Claims Malia Knew Cameras Were Rolling
As Radar reported, Erik told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office that he initially installed two security cameras in the couple's home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.
He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found allegedly disturbing video footage of Malia and Ranger.
"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit.
Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit.
Differing Tales of Events
But when authorities asked Malia about the video, she said Erik "had installed the cameras without her knowledge," according to her arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained.
The video reportedly showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with sexual activity."
That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down."
Malia has acknowledged she and the dog are in the video, but insists she had "merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near her bed."