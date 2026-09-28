Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Sexual Acts With Dog Shared Cryptic Message About 'Being Gaslit' Days Before Ex-Husband Handed Footage to Cops

Malia Nummerdor told authorities her ex kept the incriminating video for years and used its possible exposure to " threaten her " at any time he wished.

Just days before Erik shared the sick video of Malia engaged in sexual acts with their dog, Ranger, she shared a post on Facebook that alludes to psychological gaslighting, without specifically pointing to her ex.

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are reportedly in the middle of a messy divorce, with the 38-year-old's friends claiming online that he cheated on her.

"[Malia] stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," her arrest affidavit states.

Malia told authorities the video was several years old , and Erik had been holding it over her head as a form of blackmail.

"Gaslight me all you want," the meme teased, "I don't even care when the gas light in my car comes on."

She claims he held onto the video and threatened her with its release.

Malia has been relatively silent online since her arrest, but her friends have come to her defense, slamming Erik for specifically posting the video now.

"Shouldn't the husband be charged with possessing the video? I read that it is from 2024, and he threatened her with it in the past and he didn't turn it over to the police until they received reports and investigated," one person commented on Malia's Facebook page. "Seems Erik would have violated the law against possessing b-stiality videos."

Another user slammed. "The husband should be charged too, to be honest, for failing to report it. If he had it all this time and never reported it. Why do it now? He is just as sick. Filthy."

While one commentator theorized, "She said he basically stalked her, and if she didn't know the camera was there, that proves he stalked her, but..... what if he was joining in and taking the videos and selling them? We will never know."