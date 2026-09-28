Kash Patel Facing Brutal Backlash After Teenage Cybercriminals Claim They 'Stole' Massive Collection of Personal Files: 'FBI Agency Leadership Is Lost'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 1:51 p.m. ET
FBI Director Kash Patel’s agency has been hit by teenage hackers who allegedly stole bureau information, leaving one of the world’s most powerful law-enforcement agencies looking like it may have gotten outplayed by Pokémon fans.
Under Patel’s leadership, a group known as ShinyHunters reportedly obtained between two and three terabytes of data, RadarOnline can report.
Teenage Hackers Troll the FBI
Earlier this month, hackers reportedly accessed potentially sensitive information after discovering a zero-day vulnerability in Oracle PeopleSoft cloud storage used by the FBI and allegedly moved the files into related systems.
The name “ShinyHunters” draws from the Pokémon franchise, where “shiny” refers to rare, differently colored versions of the creatures. But instead of hunting for rare Pokémon, the hackers allegedly caught something considerably more sensitive. Alleged personal information belonging to thousands of FBI agents, details from investigations involving Russian intelligence, Chinese spies, drug cartels, and data from several of the bureau’s internal services were said to have been obtained.
The group has been described as relatively unsophisticated, prompting questions about how these young cybercriminals managed to breach the FBI.
Blood and Urine Test Information Among Hacked Files
Although the hackers may be teenagers, their actions could have major consequences.
Reuters reported they had a glimpse of the stolen information. If health records, identities and assignments of counterintelligence personnel were compromised, the breach could endanger past and current operatives.
The BBC said it could also confirm that a blood and urine test document was among the stolen files.
The hackers claimed they compromised several of the bureau’s internal systems, including its background and employee-applicant screening system, FBI MedLink, which holds personnel medical records, and the Background Investigation Contract Services unit.
Reuters could not corroborate those specific claims.
The group said it would hold the data hostage until the FBI retracted a May advisory that it objected to. However, ShinyHunters later removed that statement from its website.
On September 24, the group claimed it would not comment on what it would do “if the victim does not comply with our kind request,” Reuters reported.
Kash Patel's Leadership Called Into Question
Former FBI agent Eric O’Neill, founder of cybersecurity consultancy Nexasure AI, said the teenage hackers are themselves now targets.
“I would be shocked if Russian intelligence isn’t knocking on their door and saying, ‘We want that stuff, hand it over,’” he said, according to The Daily Beast.
Current and former FBI personnel have expressed the security failure as evidence of problems under Patel’s leadership.
One former agent told the outlet that the FBI had become “sloppy and lazy,” while another anonymous source said the “agency leadership is lost.”
Kash Patel Has Faced Controversy Since 2025
Patel has served as FBI director since February 2025. His tenure has been defined by mass firings and departures of veteran personnel, scrutiny over his use of government aircraft for personal travel, questions about the bureau’s handling of sensitive investigations, and criticism of changes to FBI hiring standards.
Patel, who was additionally accused of excessive drinking in an April report by The Atlantic, has fought back against the claims with a $250million lawsuit against the publication, which first reported the allegations.