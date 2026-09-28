Kash Patel Facing Brutal Backlash After Teenage Cybercriminals Claim They 'Stole' Massive Collection of Personal Files: 'FBI Agency Leadership Is Lost'

Although the hackers may be teenagers, their actions could have major consequences.

Reuters reported they had a glimpse of the stolen information. If health records, identities and assignments of counterintelligence personnel were compromised, the breach could endanger past and current operatives.

The BBC said it could also confirm that a blood and urine test document was among the stolen files.

The hackers claimed they compromised several of the bureau’s internal systems, including its background and employee-applicant screening system, FBI MedLink, which holds personnel medical records, and the Background Investigation Contract Services unit.

Reuters could not corroborate those specific claims.

The group said it would hold the data hostage until the FBI retracted a May advisory that it objected to. However, ShinyHunters later removed that statement from its website.

On September 24, the group claimed it would not comment on what it would do “if the victim does not comply with our kind request,” Reuters reported.