EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Oscar Dream 'Already Shattered' by 'Digger' Backlash

Tom Cruise 's hopes of finally winning a competitive Oscar are "already shattered" after a muted early response to his new comedy Digger left his carefully orchestrated awards campaign facing an uphill battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But despite Cruise embarking on a major publicity blitz before the film's opening, the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed satire is tracking for a disappointing $15million domestic debut.

An industry source told us: "This was supposed to be the moment when Tom finally converted decades of Hollywood goodwill into a competitive acting Oscar, but the feeling now is that it isn't going to happen with Digger. Comedy has historically had a difficult relationship with the Academy, particularly when it comes to Best Actor, and this is a strange, broad performance in a movie that asks voters to embrace Tom in a completely different way.

"The other problem is that Hollywood has already honored him. Giving Tom an honorary Oscar last year was effectively the industry celebrating his entire career, so there isn't the same urgency among voters to finally give him something. He has already had that huge emotional recognition from the Academy."

The insider noted, "Nobody is saying Tom has suddenly stopped being a major star or that he cannot be nominated. But the combination of mixed reactions, comedy being notoriously difficult at the Oscars, and that honorary award means there isn't a sense that this has to be his year. At this stage, the campaign has a huge amount of ground to recover."