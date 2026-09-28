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Home > Exclusives > Pete Hegseth
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EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's Wife at Center of Explosive Pentagon Lawsuit — Watchdog Demands Her Private Messages With Defense Chief and Top Officials

Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth and wife Jennifer are at the center of a new Pentagon records battle.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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The Pentagon has been hit with a federal lawsuit demanding it turn over records that could expose the extent of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's wife's involvement behind the scenes at the Department of Defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Watchdog group Democracy Forward Foundation filed the lawsuit against the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., on September 28, accusing the agency of failing to comply with multiple Freedom of Information Act requests.

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Private Messages Targeted

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit seeks communications involving Hegseth, his wife and senior Pentagon officials.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, the sweeping records requests seek communications involving Jennifer Hegseth – including emails, texts, and messages exchanged with her husband and some of the Pentagon's most senior officials.

The watchdog specifically requested electronic communications on platforms including Signal, WhatsApp, Teams, Skype and WeChat, as well as messages involving Jennifer's private email accounts and phone numbers and any DOD-provided accounts or numbers.

The filing does not allege Jennifer used every platform named in the request. Instead, Democracy Forward is demanding that the Pentagon search those sources for potentially responsive communications.

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Unofficial Pentagon Role

Photo of Jennifer Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Hegseth has never held an appointed or employed position at the Defense Department, according to the complaint.

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The requested communications include exchanges between Jennifer and the Defense Secretary, along with his brother Phil, chiefs and deputy chiefs of staff, senior advisers, the deputy secretary of defense, and Pentagon public affairs officials. At the center of the legal battle are questions about Jennifer's role inside the Pentagon.

The complaint states she "has never held an appointed or employed position at DOD," but says press reports beginning in spring 2025 described her as playing a "substantial and unofficial role" in operations of the Office of the Secretary.

Democracy Forward said Jennifer's lack of a government position raised questions about the extent to which DOD personnel, facilities, and information may have been made available to her and how much she participated in department business.

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Pentagon Records Sought

Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The watchdog is seeking records detailing Jennifer Hegseth's meetings and Pentagon support.

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The watchdog's requests go beyond communications.

It is also seeking records identifying any Pentagon staff assigned to assist or support Jennifer, calendars or calendar entries maintained for her, and documentation detailing meetings she attended.

The request cited reporting indicating Jennifer attended meetings with her husband, met with job candidates, and informed staff about media interviews. The records battle has been brewing for more than a year.

Democracy Forward initially submitted its Jennifer-related requests in May 2025. The complaint alleges DOD placed the requests in its "complex processing queue" but failed to produce responsive records.

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Pentagon estimated it could take another six months to complete the communications request.

When the watchdog sought an update on the communications request this month, DOD said the request had been assigned to an office to search. On September 11, the department provided an estimated completion date of six months, according to the filing.

Democracy Forward alleges DOD still has not issued a determination or produced responsive records.

The organization is now asking a federal judge to order the Pentagon to conduct searches and produce all non-exempt responsive records by a court-imposed deadline.

It is also seeking a detailed index identifying responsive material withheld under FOIA exemptions and an injunction preventing DOD from continuing to withhold non-exempt records.

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