EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's Wife at Center of Explosive Pentagon Lawsuit — Watchdog Demands Her Private Messages With Defense Chief and Top Officials

The requested communications include exchanges between Jennifer and the Defense Secretary, along with his brother Phil, chiefs and deputy chiefs of staff, senior advisers, the deputy secretary of defense, and Pentagon public affairs officials. At the center of the legal battle are questions about Jennifer's role inside the Pentagon.

The complaint states she "has never held an appointed or employed position at DOD," but says press reports beginning in spring 2025 described her as playing a "substantial and unofficial role" in operations of the Office of the Secretary.

Democracy Forward said Jennifer's lack of a government position raised questions about the extent to which DOD personnel, facilities, and information may have been made available to her and how much she participated in department business.