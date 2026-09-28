'I'm So Scared': Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Admits to 'Horrible Nightmares' About Facing 'Painful' Execution Within Days

Pike is set to be executed for the brutal 1995 murder of a 19-year-old Job Corps classmate in Knoxville. Now 50, Pike is the only woman on Tennessee's death row, and she has been open about her fears as the date approaches.

"I have the most horrible nightmares," she says in the new documentary Dead Woman Walking: Pike Vs Tennessee. "But I think what has been worse is that they told me a year ahead of time. And so every day, I have woken up and lived that thought all day, every day, every waking moment."

Her attorneys have made one last-ditch effort to save her life by challenging Tennessee's lethal injection protocol, citing a rare blood disorder that could complicate IV placement and lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death for Pike.

There is precedent for their argument. In May, the execution of murderer Tony Carruthers was postponed after officials could not establish the required IV access, which her lawyer has argued should be justification to postpone or change Pike's fate.