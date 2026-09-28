Pete Hegseth Allegedly Refused to Hold Jesse Watters' Drink During Photo Op — After Defense Sec. Was Accused of Having an Alcohol Problem

Watters went with his wife, Emma DiGiovine, and several familiar faces were in attendance.

"I stayed at the same hotel as Tim Cook, the guy at Apple. I see him and go, 'Congratulations on all your success,' and he shakes my hand and goes, 'You, too, Tucker,'" Watters recalled, suggesting Cook believed he was Tucker Carlson.

"But the best part," he continued, "You know how you walk in, Greg [Gutfeld], and you have to go through the security part?"

"So we walk in, and the CEO of Microsoft is sitting there like this, waiting. And everyone's walking by," Watters explained.