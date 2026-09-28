Teresa Giudice Says Milania Suffered 'Psychological Trauma' After Claiming Her Daughter 'Had Fentanyl in Her System' During Airport Meltdown

Milania's older sister, Gia Giudice, 25, tried to calm her down, telling her, "This is not good for you," as she kept trying to run away, and that the officers were "trying to help...take [Milania] to treatment."

When Gia told her sister she wanted her to “get better," defiant Milania turned to the officers and asked if she could vape.

She was then seen whipping out her phone and taking video that circulated on the day of the incident, yelling, "This is what we do now? This is what we do?"

Teresa told Milania, "After you get help, you never have to speak to me again." After Milana threatened to post the video, an exasperated Teresa said, "I don't care anymore. I'm trying to save your life." She went on to tell officers that Milania "has fentanyl in her system," causing the University of Tampa co-ed to shout, "Cause I was laced."

A police report later revealed Milania was experiencing a "mental breakdown" and had "suicidal thoughts."