Teresa Giudice Says Milania Suffered 'Psychological Trauma' After Claiming Her Daughter 'Had Fentanyl in Her System' During Airport Meltdown
Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Teresa Giudice has broken her silence over the viral video confrontation with her troubled daughter, Milania Giudice, at Tampa International Airport, where police were called to intervene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 54, revealed in a lengthy Instagram Story post that her 20-year-old college junior daughter has been going through an "extremely vulnerable time in her life," pleading for "compassion and kindness" as Milania struggles to cope with "psychological trauma."
Milania Giudice Deemed a 'Danger to Herself'
Teresa's plea came after police bodycam video showing what went down at the airport on September 23 was released earlier in the day on Monday, September 28.
One of the officers noted Milania had "just got out of a Baker Act facility," referring to where individuals in crisis are taken for an emergency mental health examination and can be held for up to 72 hours in Florida.
"They actually hired a counselor," one officer told the other, who responded, "Is she a danger to herself?" The first cop replied, "Yes, that’s why she got Baker Acted. They’re trying to get her back to a rehab facility," while saying the situation was "Serious."
Gia Giudice Tried to Diffuse the Airport Drama With Sister Milania
Milania's older sister, Gia Giudice, 25, tried to calm her down, telling her, "This is not good for you," as she kept trying to run away, and that the officers were "trying to help...take [Milania] to treatment."
When Gia told her sister she wanted her to “get better," defiant Milania turned to the officers and asked if she could vape.
She was then seen whipping out her phone and taking video that circulated on the day of the incident, yelling, "This is what we do now? This is what we do?"
Teresa told Milania, "After you get help, you never have to speak to me again." After Milana threatened to post the video, an exasperated Teresa said, "I don't care anymore. I'm trying to save your life." She went on to tell officers that Milania "has fentanyl in her system," causing the University of Tampa co-ed to shout, "Cause I was laced."
A police report later revealed Milania was experiencing a "mental breakdown" and had "suicidal thoughts."
Teresa Giudice Said Daughter Milania Is Experiencing 'Significant Psychological Trauma'
Teresa explained in her Instagram Story that her family has gone through several "incredibly difficult" months, during which she focused on "protecting my daughter during an extremely vulnerable time in her life."
"Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends. Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can ever truly prepare for," she shared.
One of the pals was Milania's close friend since childhood and fellow University of Tampa student Victoria Zardoya, 20, who plunged to her death in July while exploring the historic Fort Dade ruins on Florida's Egmont Key.
Teresa Giudice Claims Daughter Milania Is Getting the 'Care She Needs'
Teresa said her sole focus is making sure Milania is "surrounded by love, family, support, and the care she needs" as she navigates the deeply personal ordeal.
While acknowledging that her family's life in the spotlight after years on RHONJ would naturally fuel "questions and speculation," the reality star stressed, "Milania is my daughter before she is anything else," and deserves the chance to heal without her pain being publicly picked apart.
Teresa pleaded for "compassion and kindness" and asked that Milania be given the privacy she needs, while thanking fans for their "love, prayers, and support."