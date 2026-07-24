EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Big-Wigs 'Overjoyed' Over Teresa Giudice's Family Crisis — As They 'Are Convinced it Will Breathe New Life into RHONJ'
July 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bravo bigwigs believe Teresa Giudice's family crisis over the May 14 arrest of daughter Milania Giudice, 20, could breathe new life into The Real Housewives of New Jersey and help revive the struggling franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reality Cameras Roll After Arrest
Milania entered a plea of not guilty on a charge of simple assault following an alleged domestic violence incident – and sources said the reality show's cameras have captured the emotional aftermath.
A production source told RadarOnline.com: "Everyone knows this is the biggest storyline Jersey has had in years.
"They missed the arrest, but they got everything that followed. The tears, the family conversations, the panic, the fallout."
Bravo Buzzing Despite Family Scandal
A network insider insisted the college student's troubles won't be a major storyline.
However, a source shared: "Everyone is talking about Jersey again. From Bravo's perspective, that's exactly what the show needed."