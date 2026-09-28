Cornell University Blasts Alleged Fraternity Sexual Assault Victim as 'Irresponsible' Over Claims School Let Accused Students Off With 'Writing Essays'

Representatives from Cornell University have pushed back against suggestions that a group of students accused of sexually assaulting a woman were "offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement," RadarOnline.com can report. This comes as a New York prosecutor has reopened an investigation into the allegations surrounding one of the Ivy League schools' fraternities in 2024.

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A Student Claims She was Assaulted by Fraternity Brothers

Source: GOOGLE MAPS The seven were all brothers of the local chapter of Chi Phi.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said on Monday that his office will present evidence to a grand jury after a public outcry from critics questioning why there were never any criminal prosecutions in the case. The woman, who was a 20-year-old Cornell student at the time and a sorority member, filed the complaint on September 16 under the pseudonym Jane Doe. She alleges she was sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house on the Ivy League campus in October 2024 after being pressured into snorting ketamine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. She claims she became completely incapacitated, and seven members of the fraternity molested her.

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Cornell Defends Its Response to Original Allegations

Source: CORNELL UNIVERSITY Cornell defended its initial response in a statement.

The anonymous woman's complaint accuses the university of not preventing the alleged assaults and failing to properly address sexual violence on campus. It also claims the seven students were given "the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays to Cornell." The university does not argue that, but emphasized in a statement that there were greater punishments as well. "At its conclusion, the hearing panel issued a range of sanctions, which included expulsions and suspensions from Cornell," the statement reads. "None of the individuals charged were offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement. In addition, the involved fraternity chapter was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus." "Any suggestion that the university did not impose consequential punishments for those involved is false. A continuation of the false narrative that there were minimal consequences in this case is irresponsible, will make survivors feel less safe and supported, and will perpetuate the underreporting of sexual assault."

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Woman's Original Statement Allegedly Missing Key Elements

Source: THETAOFCHIPHI.ORG The fraternity has since been barred from campus.

However, none of the students ever faced criminal charges, according to the DA. Van Houten said the woman’s statement to authorities at the time did not allege she was drugged without her knowledge or that she did not consent to engage in sexual activities. "She never says that she was drugged without her knowledge. She admits to taking drugs and alcohol voluntarily and with knowledge. She does not allege that she was forced to engage in any acts. She does not say that she was physically helpless or unconscious or incapacitated at any point during the time at the fraternity house," Van Houten told ABC News.

Cornell 'Supports' Investigation

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Source: GOOGLE MAPS Cornell said it supports the reopening of the investigation.