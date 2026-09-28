18-Year-Old Arrested After Grisly Discovery of Georgia DoorDash Driver Dismembered in Plastic Tub

According to reports, 18-year-old Kingston Bradley was spotted dragging a plastic tub outside of his apartment complex. When Bradley realized he had eyes on him, he dropped the tub and ran.

A Georgia man was arrested after a DoorDash driver was found dismembered in a plastic tub, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kingston Bradley was arrested after a torso was allegedly found in his tub.

The teen was arrested September 24 for concealing a body and malice murder . The following day, authorities searched for the rest of the victim's remains. During their search, they found more remains of what they believed to be the same victim in a car's trunk.

A torso was found in the plastic tub. When cops searched Bradley's apartment, they saw blood, a saw covered in blood, and cleaning products left out. There was also a strong smell of bleach.

Shanteria Mosley's family searched for her after she stopped replying to their texts.

On the morning of September 23, Shanteria Mosley told her family she was going DoorDashing. Mosley was texting them throughout the day, but eventually stopped responding.

After the 26-year-old didn't return home that night, her family realized something was wrong. Tracking her phone, they set out to find their family member themselves.

Mosley's phone eventually led them to Park Valley Apartments. While they were there, Mosley's aunt, Michelle Weaver, saw a man later identified as Bradley dragging a plastic tub outside.

When Bradley saw Weaver, he fled the scene.

She later noticed him throwing a bag with what appeared to be a container inside before running away again. Bradley was detained the next day. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

This is not his first run-in with the law.