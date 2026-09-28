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18-Year-Old Arrested After Grisly Discovery of Georgia DoorDash Driver Dismembered in Plastic Tub

Bradley was arrested for Mosley''s murder Thursday.
Source: COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/SHATERIA GEDDIE ON FACEBOOK

Kingston Bradley was arrested for Shanteria Mosley's murder.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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A Georgia man was arrested after a DoorDash driver was found dismembered in a plastic tub, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to reports, 18-year-old Kingston Bradley was spotted dragging a plastic tub outside of his apartment complex. When Bradley realized he had eyes on him, he dropped the tub and ran.

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Kingston Bradley Charged With Malice Murder

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Bradley was arrested after a torso was found in his tub.
Source: COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kingston Bradley was arrested after a torso was allegedly found in his tub.

A torso was found in the plastic tub. When cops searched Bradley's apartment, they saw blood, a saw covered in blood, and cleaning products left out. There was also a strong smell of bleach.

The teen was arrested September 24 for concealing a body and malice murder. The following day, authorities searched for the rest of the victim's remains. During their search, they found more remains of what they believed to be the same victim in a car's trunk.

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A Family Search Party

Mosley's family searched for her after she stopped replying to their texts.
Source: SHATERIA GEDDIE ON FACEBOOK

Shanteria Mosley's family searched for her after she stopped replying to their texts.

On the morning of September 23, Shanteria Mosley told her family she was going DoorDashing. Mosley was texting them throughout the day, but eventually stopped responding.

After the 26-year-old didn't return home that night, her family realized something was wrong. Tracking her phone, they set out to find their family member themselves.

Mosley's phone eventually led them to Park Valley Apartments. While they were there, Mosley's aunt, Michelle Weaver, saw a man later identified as Bradley dragging a plastic tub outside.

When Bradley saw Weaver, he fled the scene.

She later noticed him throwing a bag with what appeared to be a container inside before running away again. Bradley was detained the next day. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

This is not his first run-in with the law.

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Kingston Bradley’s Criminal History

Bradley has an extensive criminal record.
Source: UNSPLASH

Bradley has an extensive criminal record.

Per WDBJ 7, Bradley has a lengthy criminal record.

In February, he was arrested and charged with battery family violence after getting into a physical confrontation with his father, an event that has occurred several times between the two.

He was also detained in December 2024 and charged with criminal trespass, battery, and simple battery alongside terroristic threats and acts. The suspect allegedly used an Xbox controller to hit a 15-year-old and his father, and pushed the minor into a window.

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Kingston Bradley’s Family Speaks Out

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Bradley's father issued a statement.
Source: UNSPLASH

Bradley's father issued a statement.

After his son's most recent arrest, Bradley's father, Kenneth Bradley, issued a statement:

"First and foremost, I’m sending my deepest condolences to the family of the young lady and her family. Kingston has been dealing with mental illness for the past 6 years," Kenneth wrote. "I told the detectives everything I knew about my son. My family and I did not have anything to do with Kingston’s actions.”

He wrote that he and his family have received messages "full of lies," and that he hopes to interview with a news outlet soon to address the incident from his "perspective."

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