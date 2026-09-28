Christa Pike's Last-Ditch Bid to Halt Execution Denied — With Days to Go Before Her Death Sentence Is Carried Out

Per WATE 6, her lawyer argued that her thrombocytosis – a blood condition that causes an abnormally high platelet count – could make Pike's execution torturous for her.

The petition further states that being strapped down during her execution, alongside being monitored by male correctional officers, would be distressing for the convicted murderer. The filing alleged this is due to sexual violence she underwent in her childhood and diagnosed PTSD.

The prison where Pike is incarcerated had already said they'd make accommodations for the 50-year-old.

Only female correctional officers will take Pike to the capital punishment unit at least a day before her scheduled death. Additionally, the prison agreed to try and assure the inmate is monitored only by female officials.

The 50-year-old will further be the only inmate in the capital punishment unit and will be allowed to meet with a religious advisor up to 12 hours prior to her execution. If Pike still desires, the advisor can be present during her death too.