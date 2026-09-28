Candace Owens' Family Begs Controversial Podcaster to 'Disappear' as They 'Pray' She Isn’t Killed — One Year After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

After declaring on social media that she "knew it," Owens descended into a three-part video explainer with claims about Kirk's assassination. Primarily, she spun a theory that the whole thing was a sham, suggesting a "decoy" was used instead.

Before her more recent claims, Owens suggested Kirk's wife, Erika, was connected to his death. However, no evidence has been presented, nor have formal allegations been made by law enforcement against the widow, who assumed the role as figurehead for Turning Point USA.

These high-visibility theories, her family fears, could have an impact on her safety.

A family member told the Daily Mail, "I pray every day for her safety. I would like for her to get fully out of it. Don't talk anymore. Just disappear."