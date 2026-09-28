Candace Owens' Family Begs Controversial Podcaster to 'Disappear' as They 'Pray' She Isn’t Killed — One Year After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Sept. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Candace Owens' focus on Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories has apparently frightened those close to her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The podcaster's family is reportedly worried about her safety as she drops more videos suggesting the assassination of the late Turning Point USA CEO was a hoax.
Candace Owens' Family Wants Her to 'Disappear'
After declaring on social media that she "knew it," Owens descended into a three-part video explainer with claims about Kirk's assassination. Primarily, she spun a theory that the whole thing was a sham, suggesting a "decoy" was used instead.
Before her more recent claims, Owens suggested Kirk's wife, Erika, was connected to his death. However, no evidence has been presented, nor have formal allegations been made by law enforcement against the widow, who assumed the role as figurehead for Turning Point USA.
These high-visibility theories, her family fears, could have an impact on her safety.
A family member told the Daily Mail, "I pray every day for her safety. I would like for her to get fully out of it. Don't talk anymore. Just disappear."
Former Security Guard Echoes Concerns
Her family's concern was underscored by a former security guard of Owens, who admitted her protection became "more challenging" as the podcaster continues to push her theories to a larger audience.
Owens reportedly filters her mail through a military barracks address. Traditionally, the program is meant to shield victims of stalkers and abusers from having their address publicly distributed.
Owens staunchly believes the Kirk assassination, which occurred in September 2025, is deeper than it may seem. Since his passing, she's devoted much of her commentary to analyzing evidence as it's released to the public and poking holes in theories presented by investigators.
Candace Owens' Takes Trip to Russia
Disappearing might not be completely off the table for Owens, either. Sources speculate the podcaster is considering a move to Russia.
In June 2026, she visited the country and spoke at the Kremlin-linked St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She interviewed with Russian state media and expressed positive sentiments toward Russia. Owens also seemed to minimize the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Her presence in the country left sources speculating that she was setting the stage to make an escape.
An insider told the Daily Mail, "She (could be) preparing to protect her assets."
However, Owens shut down the theory that she was eyeing a potential move to Russia, calling the allegation a "lie" backed up by "crazy stories"
Candace Owens Ensnared in Lawsuits
While a move to Russia could block Owens from safety concerns within the United States, it's far more likely the potential move would be linked to a civil lawsuit.
Owens' stories and theories about Kirk allegedly implicated Brian Harpole, Kirk's former head of security. He filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens, seeking $75,000 in damages with the ability for the jury to award more.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, filed another lawsuit claiming she ran a humiliation campaign against them.
Owens challenged both lawsuits, denying the allegations and requesting them to be thrown out.