Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Candace Owens

Candace Owens' Family Begs Controversial Podcaster to 'Disappear' as They 'Pray' She Isn’t Killed — One Year After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

A photo of Candace Owens alongside a photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: CANDACE OWENS/youtube; MEGA

Candace Owens' family is alarmed at her continuing to prod into Charlie Kirk's death, according to a report.

Profile Image

Sept. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Candace Owens' focus on Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories has apparently frightened those close to her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The podcaster's family is reportedly worried about her safety as she drops more videos suggesting the assassination of the late Turning Point USA CEO was a hoax.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens' Family Wants Her to 'Disappear'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Owens recently dropped back-to-back videos about Kirk's assassination.

Article continues below advertisement

After declaring on social media that she "knew it," Owens descended into a three-part video explainer with claims about Kirk's assassination. Primarily, she spun a theory that the whole thing was a sham, suggesting a "decoy" was used instead.

Before her more recent claims, Owens suggested Kirk's wife, Erika, was connected to his death. However, no evidence has been presented, nor have formal allegations been made by law enforcement against the widow, who assumed the role as figurehead for Turning Point USA.

These high-visibility theories, her family fears, could have an impact on her safety.

A family member told the Daily Mail, "I pray every day for her safety. I would like for her to get fully out of it. Don't talk anymore. Just disappear."

Article continues below advertisement

Former Security Guard Echoes Concerns

A photo of Candace Owens
Source: YOUTUBE/CANDACE OWENS

Owens' mail is filtered through a security program.

Article continues below advertisement

Her family's concern was underscored by a former security guard of Owens, who admitted her protection became "more challenging" as the podcaster continues to push her theories to a larger audience.

Owens reportedly filters her mail through a military barracks address. Traditionally, the program is meant to shield victims of stalkers and abusers from having their address publicly distributed.

Owens staunchly believes the Kirk assassination, which occurred in September 2025, is deeper than it may seem. Since his passing, she's devoted much of her commentary to analyzing evidence as it's released to the public and poking holes in theories presented by investigators.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens' Takes Trip to Russia

A photo of Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Sources speculate she might be testing the waters before a move to Russia – which she denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Disappearing might not be completely off the table for Owens, either. Sources speculate the podcaster is considering a move to Russia.

In June 2026, she visited the country and spoke at the Kremlin-linked St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She interviewed with Russian state media and expressed positive sentiments toward Russia. Owens also seemed to minimize the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Her presence in the country left sources speculating that she was setting the stage to make an escape.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "She (could be) preparing to protect her assets."

However, Owens shut down the theory that she was eyeing a potential move to Russia, calling the allegation a "lie" backed up by "crazy stories"

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump

Karoline Leavitt Shopping Bombshell Book About Time in White House — Just Weeks After Press Sec. Left Trump's Administration

Tony Curtis had six children.

Tony Curtis Was 'Completely Devastated' After His Son's Tragic Death From Drug Overdose: 'He Felt Incapacitated'

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Ensnared in Lawsuits

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Candace Owens
Source: INSTAGRAM/@REALCANDACEOWENS

Owens asked the court to dismiss two lawsuits against her.

While a move to Russia could block Owens from safety concerns within the United States, it's far more likely the potential move would be linked to a civil lawsuit.

Owens' stories and theories about Kirk allegedly implicated Brian Harpole, Kirk's former head of security. He filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens, seeking $75,000 in damages with the ability for the jury to award more.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, filed another lawsuit claiming she ran a humiliation campaign against them.

Owens challenged both lawsuits, denying the allegations and requesting them to be thrown out.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.