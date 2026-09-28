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Home > News > Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt Shopping Bombshell Book About Time in White House — Just Weeks After Press Sec. Left Trump's Administration

Split image of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is reportedly shopping a White House book only weeks after leaving as press secretary.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt appears to be circulating a book proposal about her tenure as President Trump's press secretary, only weeks after she left the West Wing and the briefing-room job vacant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The details of the proposal remain closely held, but sources claim Leavitt is offering publishers an insider account of her time as the youngest press secretary in White House history.

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Karoline Leavitt's Time as Press Secretary

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Picture of Karoline Leavitt, Nicholas Riccio and their two children
Source: MEGA

Leavitt finished her last day as press sec. on August 27 to spend time with her family.

While the proposal was reported on by Page Six, Leavitt has not publicly confirmed that she is shopping a book, and neither MAGA Inc. nor the White House has issued a statement on the pitch.

Leavitt, 29, completed her last day as press secretary on August 27 after announcing in mid-August that she wanted more time with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and their two young children.

Several publishers are reportedly reviewing a proposal built around behind-the-scenes stories from her 19 months at the podium, a stretch that ran from Inauguration Day 2025 through late August.

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Karoline Leavitt Claims Reporters Apologized to Her

Picture of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt said some reporters later apologized for questions.

Her recent television and podcast interviews could be a preview of the voice she would bring to a book, including a recent appearance on Sean Hannity's program in which she said some White House reporters had apologized to her in private after asking sharp questions on camera.

"There's been times reporters have even said to me, 'I'm sorry I had to ask that today, you know, my bosses really wanted me to ask that,'" she said.

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Karoline Leavitt Recalls Trump-Starmer Private Lunch

Picture of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt described President Trump ripping into Prime Minister Keir Starmer's policies.

She also described a private lunch in the United Kingdom at which Trump tore into Prime Minister Keir Starmer over immigration policy while senior aides sat through the exchange.

"We're sitting around the table, and we're all enjoying lunch, and we're in this beautiful place, and the president just starts ripping into him for his policies," Leavitt said, adding that she and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller looked at each other as if to say, "Oh boy, here we go."

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Karoline Leavitt Going Back to MAGA Inc.

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Picture of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

The White House still has not named a new press secretary.

Leavitt is returning to MAGA Inc., the pro-Trump super PAC where she worked before joining the 2024 campaign and then the White House, and she has already said she expects to remain a visible surrogate. Trump praised her in August as one of the best press secretaries in the office's history.

The administration has not named a successor, even as Communications Director Steven Cheung has used her old desk and the press secretary title itself has stayed vacant.

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