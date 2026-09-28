Karoline Leavitt Shopping Bombshell Book About Time in White House — Just Weeks After Press Sec. Left Trump's Administration

While the proposal was reported on by Page Six, Leavitt has not publicly confirmed that she is shopping a book, and neither MAGA Inc. nor the White House has issued a statement on the pitch.

Leavitt, 29, completed her last day as press secretary on August 27 after announcing in mid-August that she wanted more time with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and their two young children.

Several publishers are reportedly reviewing a proposal built around behind-the-scenes stories from her 19 months at the podium, a stretch that ran from Inauguration Day 2025 through late August.