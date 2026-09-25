Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Kept 'Piece of Murder Victim's Skull as a Souvenir' — as Her Execution Looms

Christa Pike kept a piece of her murder victim's skull "as a souvenir," RadarOnline.com can report, and bragged about eating breakfast with it. Pike is set to become the first woman put to death in Tennessee in 200 years, for the brutal 1995 murder of a 19-year-old Job Corps classmate in Knoxville.

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Time Is Running Out for Christa Pike

Source: TDOC Pike is set to be executed next week for the murder of a former classmate.

Now 50, Pike is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Wednesday, September 30, unless Tennessee Governor Bill Lee agrees to commute her sentence. She was just 18 when she and 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer participated in a federal job-training program for troubled adolescents. But according to court documents, the two were not friends. "They had a strained relationship," the court documents said. "Pike claimed that Slemmer 'had been trying to get (her) boyfriend' and… 'running her mouth' everywhere."

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Christa Pike 'Had Just Felt Mean That Day'

Source: CHRISTA PIKE'S LEGAL TEAM Pike was 18 years old when she killed her rival.

According to the Tennessee Supreme Court, "On January 11, 1995, Pike, a student at the Job Corps Centre in Knoxville, told her friend Kim Iloilo, who was also a student at the facility, that she intended to kill another student, Colleen Slemmer, because she 'had just felt mean that day.'" "The next day, January 12, 1995, at approximately 8 p.m., Iloilo observed Pike, along with Slemmer, and two other Job Corps students, Shadolla Peterson and Tadaryl Shipp, Pike’s boyfriend, walking away from the Job Corps centre toward 17th Street." Pike lured Slemmer out by convincing her they were making a trip to a local Blockbuster video store. Instead, however, she and her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, beat their classmate, slashed her throat, and engraved satanic symbols on her body. "At approximately 10:15 p.m., Iloilo observed Pike, Peterson, and Shipp return to the Centre. Slemmer was not with them," the report continued. "Later that night, Pike went to Iloilo’s room and told Iloilo that she had just killed Slemmer and that she had brought back a piece of the victim’s skull as a souvenir."

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Christa Pike Told Her Friend How She Committed Murder

Source: FOX NEWS She is set to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years.

Pike then showed Iloilo the piece of skull and told her that she had "cut the victim's throat six times, beaten her, and thrown asphalt at the victim’s head," the report states. "Pike told Iloilo that the victim had begged them to stop cutting and beating her, but Pike did not stop because the victim continued to talk." Pike told Iloilo that she had thrown a large piece of asphalt at the victim’s head, and when it broke into smaller pieces, she had thrown those at the victim as well. She also told her friend that a meat cleaver had been used "to cut the victim’s back and a box cutter had been used to cut her throat." "Finally, Pike said that a pentagram had been carved onto the victim's forehead and chest. Iloilo said that Pike was dancing in a circle, smiling, and singing "la, la, la" while she confessed the details of the murder. "When Iloilo saw Pike at breakfast the next morning, she asked Pike what she had done with the piece of the victim’s skull," the report summarized. "Pike replied that it was in her pocket and then said, 'And, yes, I’m eating breakfast with it'."

Christa Pike's Attorneys Want Her to Serve Life in Prison

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Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL Pike's legal team has asked Governor Bill Lee to intervene.