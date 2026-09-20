Pete Hegseth Brings Wife Jennifer on Work Trip After Pentagon Staffers Reportedly Dub Her 'Yoko Ono'

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the couple joined Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets for an early-morning physical training session on September 18.

Pete, 46, and Jennifer, 49, joined cadets for PT as part of the defense secretary's "Send Me Tour," which is focused on connecting with military cadets and veterans and promoting domestic manufacturing in the defense industry.

"There is NO better way to kick off the SEND ME TOUR than with early morning PT with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets," Pete wrote on X on September 19, alongside a photo of himself and Jennifer running up a staircase.

Pete later addressed the cadets inside a massive stadium while wearing a gray shirt that read "This is War."

"A department that's focused on the basics, the warrior ethos. No more ideological garbage anymore, no more DEI garbage and social engineering. That's all done," he said.

"We don't do critical race theory. We don't do DEI. We do colorblind, gender neutral, merit-based, merit only. Discipline, accountability, readiness, training, lethality, that's it. If it doesn't contribute to any of those things, we don't want it," Pete added.