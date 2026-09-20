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Home > News > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Brings Wife Jennifer on Work Trip After Pentagon Staffers Reportedly Dub Her 'Yoko Ono'

image of Pete and Jennifer Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth brought wife Jennifer along for his Texas military work trip.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth brought his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, along for a military work trip to Texas just days after Pentagon staffers reportedly dubbed her "Yoko Ono."

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the couple joined Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets for an early-morning physical training session on September 18.

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Pete Hegseth Takes Jennifer Hegseth to Work

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image of Jennifer Hegseth joined Pete Hegseth for early-morning PT with Texas A&M cadets.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Hegseth joined Pete Hegseth for early-morning PT with Texas A&M cadets.

Pete, 46, and Jennifer, 49, joined cadets for PT as part of the defense secretary's "Send Me Tour," which is focused on connecting with military cadets and veterans and promoting domestic manufacturing in the defense industry.

"There is NO better way to kick off the SEND ME TOUR than with early morning PT with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets," Pete wrote on X on September 19, alongside a photo of himself and Jennifer running up a staircase.

Pete later addressed the cadets inside a massive stadium while wearing a gray shirt that read "This is War."

"A department that's focused on the basics, the warrior ethos. No more ideological garbage anymore, no more DEI garbage and social engineering. That's all done," he said.

"We don't do critical race theory. We don't do DEI. We do colorblind, gender neutral, merit-based, merit only. Discipline, accountability, readiness, training, lethality, that's it. If it doesn't contribute to any of those things, we don't want it," Pete added.

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Source: @SECWAR/X

Pete Hegseth posted about the work trip on September 19.

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Jennifer Hegseth Gets 'Yoko Ono' Nickname

image of Pentagon staffers reportedly compared Jennifer Hegseth to Beatles legend John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono.
Source: MEGA

Pentagon staffers reportedly compared Jennifer Hegseth to Beatles legend John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono.

Jennifer's appearance came shortly after reports revealed the nickname some Pentagon staffers allegedly use for her.

Sources told the Daily Mail that employees have compared Jennifer to Yoko Ono, the widow of The Beatles legend John Lennon.

Ono has long been portrayed as having wielded significant influence over John, with her role in the Beatles' breakup remaining a subject of debate.

"Now there's a woman with an extremely tight leash on the man she married," one source told the outlet.

"She's like his parole officer and PR agent all at once," another source said.

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Jennifer Hegseth's Role at the Pentagon

image of Jennifer Hegseth has reportedly become closely involved in her husband's professional life.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Hegseth has reportedly become closely involved in her husband's professional life.

Pete and Jennifer met while working at Fox News and began an affair in 2016, while Pete was still married to his second wife, Samantha Deering.

Pete and Jennifer welcomed their daughter, Gwendolyn, in 2017, the same year Samantha filed for divorce.

The New York Times previously reported that Jennifer has become deeply involved in her husband’s work.

More than a dozen current and former administration officials and people close to Jennifer described her as Pete's influential adviser.

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Pentagon Defends Jennifer Hegseth

image of The Pentagon defended Jennifer Hegseth calling her 'an accomplished leader' and 'devoted military spouse.'
Source: MEGA

The Pentagon defended Jennifer Hegseth calling her 'an accomplished leader' and 'devoted military spouse.'

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell described Jennifer as "an accomplished leader in her own right and a devoted military spouse."

"She is a vital asset and a true force multiplier for our mission," he said in a statement to the Daily Mail. "Because of her exceptional capability and the profound impact of her work, the Department of War not only welcomes her current leadership but actively plans to involve her even more deeply in the future. She is simply that valuable to our community and our nation."

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