Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Claim 'White Van' of Paparazzi Stalking Their Kids' School — as Critics Accuse Couple of 'Attention-Seeking'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked fresh controversy with claims that paparazzi in a white van had been surveilling their children's school, prompting critics to cry foul and accuse the Sussexes of using the alleged scare to bolster their long-running demands for taxpayer-funded security, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 42, and Markle 45, took 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet out of their original school in England following an alleged security scare involving their protection "convoy."
Sussexes Claim 'International Paparazzi' Were Walking Children's School Perimeter
According to the Sussexes' spokesperson, private protection officers reportedly spotted two young men carrying backpacks prowling around the school campus and peering into the grounds on Monday, September 28.
The pair were allegedly international photographers who returned to a white van.
Harry and Markle's rep fumed that it was an "extraordinary lack of judgment" and an "unacceptable intrusion," claiming the photographers had been caught "walking the perimeter of the school" in what would be the latest drama for the Sussexes.
Sussexes Rep Brought Up RAF Fairford Terror Scare in Paparazzi Claims
"It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school," the Sussexes' spokesperson said, before linking the incident to a security scare involving five men in a white van who were taken into custody in the early hours of September 27 after allegedly approaching an airfield housing American military personnel.
The incident sent ripples across both sides of the Atlantic and was addressed by President Donald Trump, as the five men, who were reportedly carrying explosives, were later released on bail.
"To behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment," the Sussexes rep noted, citing the possible terror plot that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said involved a "foreign actor."
'I'd Love to See Evidence'
Critics on X weren't buying the Sussexes' latest security claims and accused them of "attention-seeking."
"I'm sorry, but can we at least wait for the police to establish what actually happened before turning this into another security campaign? Because right now it looks like they're milking an incident that hasn’t even been fully investigated yet to make the case for taxpayer-funded protection," one user observed.
"Just another fake woe-is-me, 'they're after us' ploy by these 2 scammers," a second person snarked, pointing out that the children's faces have never even been publicly revealed, potentially making it difficult for a photographer to identify them.
"Now the Sussexes are literally inventing stories to create non-existent security risks. Of course they had to make it 'international paparazzi' because they can't be traced like British photographers can. They're deranged beyond words," a third sneered.
"I'd love to see evidence. You'd think they'd have pics," a fourth pointed out.
Meghan Markle Showed Off Where Family Is Staying in England
Markle has already faced accusations of violating her own privacy by seemingly dropping clues about where the family has been staying since moving to the U.K. in late August.
She raised eyebrows on September 13 when she shared a series of photos featuring easily identifiable landmarks around the property, including the children riding bikes along a carriage path and fishing with Harry in a trout pond.
Harry and Markle's spokesperson confirmed on September 14 that the couple pulled Archie and Lilibet out of their first school after a security "convoy" fiasco, in which their protection vehicles became separated in heavy traffic near the campus as classes began.
The children are now attending a new school, although the names of both their former and current schools have been kept private and have not been reported by the media.