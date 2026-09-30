Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Claim 'White Van' of Paparazzi Stalking Their Kids' School — as Critics Accuse Couple of 'Attention-Seeking'

Critics on X weren't buying the Sussexes' latest security claims and accused them of "attention-seeking."

"I'm sorry, but can we at least wait for the police to establish what actually happened before turning this into another security campaign? Because right now it looks like they're milking an incident that hasn’t even been fully investigated yet to make the case for taxpayer-funded protection," one user observed.

"Just another fake woe-is-me, 'they're after us' ploy by these 2 scammers," a second person snarked, pointing out that the children's faces have never even been publicly revealed, potentially making it difficult for a photographer to identify them.

"Now the Sussexes are literally inventing stories to create non-existent security risks. Of course they had to make it 'international paparazzi' because they can't be traced like British photographers can. They're deranged beyond words," a third sneered.

"I'd love to see evidence. You'd think they'd have pics," a fourth pointed out.