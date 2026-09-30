Sean Combs Release Date Moved Up Again: Diddy to Leave Prison a Month Earlier as Disgraced Rapper's Sentence Continues to be Cut Down
Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release date from prison has been moved up again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old is set to be released from prison on January 21, 2028, according to TMZ.
Another Early Release Date
Combs' prison release date has been changed several times before.
In March, the disgraced rapper's release date jumped from June 8, 2028 to April 25, 2028. In the following months, his release was bumped to February 23, 2028, then February 5, 2028, before the latest change.
At one point, he was set to be set free on January 24, 2028, but this was delayed to February 20, 2028 after allegedly fighting another inmate.
However, Combs is allegedly still living a "pampered life" behind bars, according to NBC News.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life Behind Bars
NBC spoke to men who served time with Combs behind bars.
They alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder has men who cook, clean, do his laundry, and provide him massages. Combs has also allegedly bought antidepressants from other inmates.
Sources also told the outlet that Combs has a phone he uses for Instagram and to look at "explicit" photos from a girlfriend. On the weekends, the men alleged Combs had a "secret stash" of liquor guards snuck in for him that he'd share with other inmates.
In response, a spokesperson for Combs said, "The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific Crimes
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of providing transportation for prostitution. He was controversially acquitted of racketeering and s-- trafficking.
Prosecutors accused Combs of running a decades-long s-- trafficking ring, where he used his fame and wealth to recruit and manipulate victims into sexual acts. The operation included "freak-offs" or drug-fueled, days-long s-x parties.
A key part of the prosecution’s arguments centered around two witnesses, an anonymous "Jane," and Cassie Ventura.
Ventura testified that for around a decade, Combs abused her and coerced her into sexual acts. She also described a 2018 incident where Combs allegedly r–ed her in her living room.
Several witnesses testified they saw him act violently towards Ventura.
'Hotel Nights'
"Jane" also testified in court, describing "hotel nights" where she’d sleep with male escorts while Combs watched.
She testified she’d take drugs to get through the hotel nights. The witness also said that Combs got upset with her when she asked the escorts to wear protection.
In one incident, Jane described vomiting after sleeping with two escorts, and when Combs found her said, "Good, you'll feel better now…let’s go, the third guy is here."
Additionally, Jane described another night where she was crying afterward, and Combs looked "disgusted" with her.