Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean Combs Release Date Moved Up Again: Diddy to Leave Prison a Month Earlier as Disgraced Rapper's Sentence Continues to be Cut Down

Diddy is set to be released from prison in 2028.
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could see freedom earlier than expected.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release date from prison has been moved up again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old is set to be released from prison on January 21, 2028, according to TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Early Release Date

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs will be released from prison earlier than expected.

Combs' prison release date has been changed several times before.

In March, the disgraced rapper's release date jumped from June 8, 2028 to April 25, 2028. In the following months, his release was bumped to February 23, 2028, then February 5, 2028, before the latest change.

At one point, he was set to be set free on January 24, 2028, but this was delayed to February 20, 2028 after allegedly fighting another inmate.

However, Combs is allegedly still living a "pampered life" behind bars, according to NBC News.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life Behind Bars

Diddy allegedly has men do his laundry, cooking and cleaning in prison.
Source: MEGA

Combs allegedly has men do his laundry, cooking and cleaning in prison.

NBC spoke to men who served time with Combs behind bars.

They alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder has men who cook, clean, do his laundry, and provide him massages. Combs has also allegedly bought antidepressants from other inmates.

Sources also told the outlet that Combs has a phone he uses for Instagram and to look at "explicit" photos from a girlfriend. On the weekends, the men alleged Combs had a "secret stash" of liquor guards snuck in for him that he'd share with other inmates.

In response, a spokesperson for Combs said, "The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific Crimes

Photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of providing transportation for prostitution. He was controversially acquitted of racketeering and s-- trafficking.

Prosecutors accused Combs of running a decades-long s-- trafficking ring, where he used his fame and wealth to recruit and manipulate victims into sexual acts. The operation included "freak-offs" or drug-fueled, days-long s-x parties.

A key part of the prosecution’s arguments centered around two witnesses, an anonymous "Jane," and Cassie Ventura.

Ventura testified that for around a decade, Combs abused her and coerced her into sexual acts. She also described a 2018 incident where Combs allegedly r–ed her in her living room.

Several witnesses testified they saw him act violently towards Ventura.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of 'The View' Hosts

'The View' Co-Hosts Left Stunned as Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Suggests There's Not Enough Evidence She Killed Her 3 Children: 'Terrible Take'

Erika Kirk defended past remarks her late husband, Charlie Kirk, made about Black teenagers.

Erika Kirk Defends Late Husband Charlie Against Claims He Was Racist – After Widow Is Shown Video of Podcaster's Controversial Comments

'Hotel Nights'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' team shot down rumors of the rapper's prison life.

"Jane" also testified in court, describing "hotel nights" where she’d sleep with male escorts while Combs watched.

She testified she’d take drugs to get through the hotel nights. The witness also said that Combs got upset with her when she asked the escorts to wear protection.

In one incident, Jane described vomiting after sleeping with two escorts, and when Combs found her said, "Good, you'll feel better now…let’s go, the third guy is here."

Additionally, Jane described another night where she was crying afterward, and Combs looked "disgusted" with her.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.