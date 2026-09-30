Sean Combs Release Date Moved Up Again: Diddy to Leave Prison a Month Earlier as Disgraced Rapper's Sentence Continues to be Cut Down

NBC spoke to men who served time with Combs behind bars.

They alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder has men who cook, clean, do his laundry, and provide him massages. Combs has also allegedly bought antidepressants from other inmates.

Sources also told the outlet that Combs has a phone he uses for Instagram and to look at "explicit" photos from a girlfriend. On the weekends, the men alleged Combs had a "secret stash" of liquor guards snuck in for him that he'd share with other inmates.

In response, a spokesperson for Combs said, "The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal."