'The View' Co-hosts Left Stunned as Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Suggests There's Not Enough Evidence She Killed Her 3 Children: 'Terrible Take'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
The women of The View weren't sold on Lindsay Clancy's latest defense strategy, RadarOnline.com can report.
Following her mistrial, her attorney, Kevin Reddington, recently appeared to suggest that there was a lack of evidence that she murdered her children.
'No Evidence'
"Where is the evidence that she did this? Where is the evidence that she did this?" he asked in the courtroom. "This entire case is based on speculation. Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?"
During the Wednesday, September 30, installment of the hit morning show, the co-hosts seemed stunned by the shift in legal strategy.
“My jaw was on the floor because the defense’s entire argument hinged on she had postpartum psychosis," Alyssa Farah Griffin explained. "She wasn’t responsible because of insanity but did this crime and he’s like, we don’t even know if she did it."
Debbie Matenopoulos Says Lindsay Clancy Needs to be Held Accountable
Guest host Debbie Matenopoulos said she believed that someone needed to be held accountable for the children's deaths, regardless of the circumstances.
“I think she’s not saying sorry because that’s admitting admission because her husband said she’s never even said sorry," she theorized.
"I know, Sunny, with the insanity defense, but as a mom, and this might be controversial, I just — I can’t watch that and think that someone is not going to be punished for their actions, whether the person was insane or not."
Sara Haines Accuses Lindsay Clancy Defense of 'Moving the Goalpost'
Sara Haines then suggested that very few people actually believe Clancy shouldn't face any consequences for her actions.
“I didn’t talk to anyone who doesn’t believe she shouldn’t be held accountable. It’s the difference in what that looks like,” she claimed.
Haines added that she thinks Reddington is “moving the goalpost a bit.”
Sunny Hostin Calls Out Lindsay Clancy's Defense
Sunny Hostin went on to share her perspective on Reddington's most recent move, indicating that she doesn't believe it will work out in his favor.
“I don’t understand how you can spend an entire trial arguing that she did it but she is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from a psychotic episode and postpartum psychosis and then turn around in front of the very same judge and say there’s no evidence she did it," she said. "I think that is a terrible take."