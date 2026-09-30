'The View' Co-hosts Left Stunned as Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Suggests There's Not Enough Evidence She Killed Her 3 Children: 'Terrible Take'

"Where is the evidence that she did this? Where is the evidence that she did this?" he asked in the courtroom. "This entire case is based on speculation. Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?"

During the Wednesday, September 30, installment of the hit morning show, the co-hosts seemed stunned by the shift in legal strategy.

“My jaw was on the floor because the defense’s entire argument hinged on she had postpartum psychosis," Alyssa Farah Griffin explained. "She wasn’t responsible because of insanity but did this crime and he’s like, we don’t even know if she did it."