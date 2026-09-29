Lindsay Clancy 'Doesn't Remember' Killing Her Children as Lawyer Kevin Reddington Claims There's 'No Proof' She Committed Murders — and Demands Charges Be Dismissed

As prosecutors continue to weigh whether or not to retry the 36-year-old, Reddington's latest attempt to spare his client seems to be contradicting his own argument.

Reddington centered his defense around admitting Clancy killed her kids, but was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time, and should be sentenced accordingly.

However, the case was thrown into chaos during deliberations, when one lone juror refused to change his decision that Clancy was guilty, despite his 11 colleagues concluding she was not guilty by reason of insanity.

In court on Tuesday, September 29, Reddington changed his strategy, now arguing that there was a "total and complete lack of evidence" presented by the prosecution of Clancy's guilt.

"I ask the court to look back at the evidence presented and ask yourself, where is the evidence that she did this?" Reddington said.