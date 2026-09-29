White House Panic: Trump Aides Discussing Potential Midterms Disaster as Prez's Approval Ratings Crashes, According to Report
Sept. 29 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Several of Trump's aides reportedly expressed doubts about GOP chances in the midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
CNN reported that the aides said the president is unlikely to win over Independents and regain backing from former Republican supporters that they've already lost.
Aides Speak Out
“It’s obviously going to be f---ing rough,” one of the aides said.
According to the network, the aide said Republicans are expected to lose the House, but they still hope to hold onto the Senate.
As the election approaches, the current plan is to promote Trump among supporters as much as possible before the midterms by traveling to key areas in the United States. The POTUS and Vice President J.D. Vance are reportedly headed to Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Florida to give speeches.
“From day one, the campaign committees and the president’s political operation have been sharing data to make sure we’re hammering the exact people we need to turn out,” an aide told CNN.
Potential Drawbacks
Since there are reportedly low hopes of winning over Independents and Republicans who withdrew support from Trump, the plan is to appeal to voters who already support the POTUS and convince them to vote, per Daily Beast.
But some aides admitted this plan could have potential drawbacks. One person allegedly told CNN that it could give Democrats more motivation to advocate for governors the president doesn't support.
Trump’s Approval Ratings
This comes as Trump's approval ratings remain low. According to the New York Times' selection of President Approval polls, around 56 percent to 68 percent of people have expressed disapproval of the president.
Meanwhile, the polls show that around 29 percent to 43 percent of people support Trump.