White House Panic: Trump Aides Discussing Potential Midterms Disaster as Prez's Approval Ratings Crashes, According to Report

“It’s obviously going to be f---ing rough,” one of the aides said.

According to the network, the aide said Republicans are expected to lose the House, but they still hope to hold onto the Senate.

As the election approaches, the current plan is to promote Trump among supporters as much as possible before the midterms by traveling to key areas in the United States. The POTUS and Vice President J.D. Vance are reportedly headed to Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Florida to give speeches.

“From day one, the campaign committees and the president’s political operation have been sharing data to make sure we’re hammering the exact people we need to turn out,” an aide told CNN.