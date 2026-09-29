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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

White House Panic: Trump Aides Discussing Potential Midterms Disaster as Prez's Approval Ratings Crashes, According to Report

Trump and Vance are getting ready for a multi-state October campaign.
Source: MEGA

Trump and Vance are getting ready for a multi-state October campaign.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

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Several of Trump's aides reportedly expressed doubts about GOP chances in the midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

CNN reported that the aides said the president is unlikely to win over Independents and regain backing from former Republican supporters that they've already lost.

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Aides Speak Out

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The midterm elections take place in November.
Source: MEGA

The midterm elections take place in November.

“It’s obviously going to be f---ing rough,” one of the aides said.

According to the network, the aide said Republicans are expected to lose the House, but they still hope to hold onto the Senate.

As the election approaches, the current plan is to promote Trump among supporters as much as possible before the midterms by traveling to key areas in the United States. The POTUS and Vice President J.D. Vance are reportedly headed to Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Florida to give speeches.

“From day one, the campaign committees and the president’s political operation have been sharing data to make sure we’re hammering the exact people we need to turn out,” an aide told CNN.

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Potential Drawbacks

The GOP hopes to convince supporters to go to the polls.
Source: MEGA

The GOP hopes to convince supporters to go to the polls.

Since there are reportedly low hopes of winning over Independents and Republicans who withdrew support from Trump, the plan is to appeal to voters who already support the POTUS and convince them to vote, per Daily Beast.

But some aides admitted this plan could have potential drawbacks. One person allegedly told CNN that it could give Democrats more motivation to advocate for governors the president doesn't support.

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Trump’s Approval Ratings

Trump's approval ratings are low.
Source: MEGA

Trump's approval ratings are low.

This comes as Trump's approval ratings remain low. According to the New York Times' selection of President Approval polls, around 56 percent to 68 percent of people have expressed disapproval of the president.

Meanwhile, the polls show that around 29 percent to 43 percent of people support Trump.

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Voting in the Midterms

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Voters can visit their local polls on November 3.
Source: MEGA

Voters can visit their local polls on November 3.

Some states, such as North Carolina and parts of Alabama and Wisconsin, have already started mailing ballots to voters ahead of the midterms.

People interested in voting in person can start heading to the polls on November 3. Voters can find their local polling places on vote.org or usa.gov.

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