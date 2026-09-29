NY Teen, 14, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Delivery Woman — as He's Busted After Fleeing the Scene
Sept. 29 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
A New York teenager has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint and fleeing the scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On September 9, the woman was delivering a package at an apartment complex in Staten Island when the teen allegedly approached and hit her with his gun.
Alleged Perpetrator Busted
According to authorities, after he hit her, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Because the teenager fled the scene and was wearing a hood and mask to conceal his identity, it took a couple of weeks to find the culprit.
Originally, all law enforcement knew was that he was around 6 feet tall and weighed approximately 200 pounds.
On September 28, the teen was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct, forcible touching, sexual abuse, assault, r--, and menacing harassment.
Due to his age, police have not released his identity to the public.
Potential Sentences for Suspect Explained
During the over the last few weeks, law enforcement was also able to tie the teen to various other r---- in Dongan Hills, the area near where the September 9 assault occurred.
No connection has been identified between the 14-year-old and his victim, a 37-year-old delivery worker.
In New York, if a minor is convicted of r---, they could serve up to 10 years in prison.
This sentence could be reduced if the minor is granted youthful offender status, which would replace a criminal conviction with a juvenile adjudication, allow for rehabilitation, and avoid a permanent criminal record.
Sexual Assault Cases Increase
If the youth is granted youthful offender status, the maximum sentence they could serve is only up to 4 years.
Sexual assault is a rampant problem in New York and nationwide. From 2024 to 2025, there was a 1-3 percent rise in cases in New York City's five boroughs.
Additionally, across New York State, around 30 schools have had Title IX complaints filed against them, per NOW NYC.
Title IX is a federal law that prohibits s---based discrimination, including sexual harassment and sexual assault, in educational institutions that receive federal financial support.
Yet such cases are not limited to New York.
A Nationwide Epidemic
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), one in five American women has been r--- or has undergone attempted r---. Of them, one in three experienced the sexual assault between the ages of 11 and 17.
The NSVRC also found that around 81% of women have reported undergoing a form of sexual harassment throughout their lives.
Men are also affected by sexual harassment; one in four reportedly experiences it during their lifetime. One in four men who have undergone sexual assault experienced it between the ages of 11 and 17.