NY Teen, 14, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Delivery Woman — as He's Busted After Fleeing the Scene

On September 9, the woman was delivering a package at an apartment complex in Staten Island when the teen allegedly approached and hit her with his gun.

A New York teenager has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint and fleeing the scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The suspect was arrested following weeks of investigation.

According to authorities, after he hit her, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Because the teenager fled the scene and was wearing a hood and mask to conceal his identity, it took a couple of weeks to find the culprit.

Originally, all law enforcement knew was that he was around 6 feet tall and weighed approximately 200 pounds.

On September 28, the teen was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct, forcible touching, sexual abuse, assault, r--, and menacing harassment.

Due to his age, police have not released his identity to the public.