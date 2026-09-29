George Santos Clashes with Bill Maher Over Trump 'Lies' After Presidential Prison Commutation — and Reveals Wild New 'Strategic' Term for Lying

Santos boasted about his gift for selling just about anything, including himself to voters.

"I'm good at selling. I'm a great salesman. I can sell sand in a desert in a drought," he bragged. "So, well, that was kind of like my profession. So, selling myself to the people wasn't so hard."

He noted, "Okay. But, you know, you shouldn't lie. No excuses," about how he's such an amazing self-proclaimed liar.

Maher fired back that even his own young staffers knew exactly who Santos was before he came on the show and knew him for all the wrong reasons.

"You went to prison, and 28-year-olds think of you as the 'liar guy,'" Maher bluntly told him.