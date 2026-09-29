Joe Biden, 83, Seen in Rare Photo with Daughter Ashley, 45 — as Ex-Prez Battles 'Painful' Cancer Diagnosis

Despite Joe's jolly demeanor, the former president is in the midst of a difficult battle against cancer.

His staff revealed in May 2025, shortly after leaving the Oval Office, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Separately, Joe addressed the nation more sincerely in a personal statement.

He wrote on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."