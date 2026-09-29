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Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 83, Seen in Rare Photo with Daughter Ashley, 45 — as Ex-Prez Battles 'Painful' Cancer Diagnosis

A photo of Joe Biden alongside a photo of Ashley Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden spent time with his daughter during September.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

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Former President Joe Biden smiled for a snap with his daughter, Ashley Biden.

The pair was seen in a rare selfie as part of Ashley's September roundup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Joe Biden Poses for Selfie With Daughter

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A photo of Joe Biden and Ashley Biden
Source: INSTAGRAM/@ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN

Joe and Ashley Biden were all smiles despite the family's hardships.

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In the photo, Joe, 83, was dressed in a very presidential outfit. He wore a blue suit jacket with a similar tie and a white button-up underneath. Plus, he popped on an American flag pin on his lapel.

Ashley appeared much more casual. She wore a golden vest over a black top. She popped on a gold statement necklace and a pair of oversized sunglasses and hoop earrings. The 45-year-old wore her long, brunette hair down.

"FALLing in love with life again. September 2026," she wrote in the caption.

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Joe's Difficult Cancer Diagnosis

A photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

His staff shared the news of his health condition after he left office.

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Despite Joe's jolly demeanor, the former president is in the midst of a difficult battle against cancer.

His staff revealed in May 2025, shortly after leaving the Oval Office, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Separately, Joe addressed the nation more sincerely in a personal statement.

He wrote on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

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Joe's Cancer Spreads

A photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

His family is currently preparing for the worst case scenario.

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The stage 4 form of prostate cancer metastasized to his bones.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," his son, Hunter, admitted in an interview with BBC. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects. It's really hard. It's really sad to watch."

Nonetheless, Joe is going through treatment in an effort to mitigate the cancer. However, the family is preparing for his death with wife Jill Biden, his time will likely come before her.

"He's doing okay. When we got out, he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who's listening, really, that diagnosis – you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever. You can be cured, and you'll be fine," she told Kelly Ripa on an episode of Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

Jill added, "Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones. Which means that he will forever live with cancer."

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Fans Sent Their Love

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A photo of Joe Biden and Ashley Biden
Source: INSTAGRAM/@ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN

The comments were filled with praise.

In the comments on Ashley's post, fans sent their well-wishes for rarely-seen Biden and her father. They provided sensitive, uplifting comments during the family's trying times.

"Missing #46 President Biden! Praying for him always!" wrote one person.

Another added, "Looking good there, Ashley, love the pictures of your dad, and your brother in the background, hope you have a great fall"

"You and President Biden look incredible, as always!" a third said, as another added, "We love your dad so much."

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