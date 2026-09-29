Dimopoulos Law Firm Commits $200,000 to Charity, Asks the Public to Decide Who Gets Paid

The fourth annual $100K Charity Giveaway is putting real money on the table for six nonprofits across two states, with public voting determining not whether they get paid, but how much.

A law firm known for taking on powerful defendants is putting a different kind of power directly into the public's hands this fall: the power to decide how $200,000 in charitable donations gets distributed.

The Dimopoulos Law Firm has relaunched its $100K Charity Giveaway for a fourth consecutive year, pledging $100,000 to Nevada charities and $100,000 to Arizona charities. Six nonprofits are competing, three in each state, but there's no losing side here. Every single organization is guaranteed a donation. The only thing left to a public vote is how the money gets split.