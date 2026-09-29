Dimopoulos Law Firm Commits $200,000 to Charity, Asks the Public to Decide Who Gets Paid
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 12:38 p.m. ET
The fourth annual $100K Charity Giveaway is putting real money on the table for six nonprofits across two states, with public voting determining not whether they get paid, but how much.
A law firm known for taking on powerful defendants is putting a different kind of power directly into the public's hands this fall: the power to decide how $200,000 in charitable donations gets distributed.
The Dimopoulos Law Firm has relaunched its $100K Charity Giveaway for a fourth consecutive year, pledging $100,000 to Nevada charities and $100,000 to Arizona charities. Six nonprofits are competing, three in each state, but there's no losing side here. Every single organization is guaranteed a donation. The only thing left to a public vote is how the money gets split.
The Public Holds The Purse Strings
Voting opens September 21 at 5 p.m. Pacific at 100KGiveaway.com and runs through October 31 at 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific, with the firm announcing final results December 1 once vote totals are verified.
In Nevada, the nonprofits in the running are Make-A-Wish Nevada, GiGi's Playhouse Las Vegas, and The Shade Tree, which shelters women and children fleeing homelessness or domestic violence. Arizona's field includes Phoenix Children's Foundation, GiGi's Playhouse Phoenix, and the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.
Each state's charities compete only against the other organizations in their own state, so a strong Arizona turnout has zero effect on how Nevada's money gets divided, and vice versa. First place in each state earns $50,000, second place earns $30,000, and third place still collects $20,000. Tied charities split the combined prize for their shared positions evenly. However the votes land, each state's full $100,000 commitment is locked in from the start.
Any U.S. resident 18 or older can cast a vote once per day, and the process comes with no strings attached: no purchase, no payment, no donation, no survey, no marketing signup. Voters walk away with nothing personally, either. Every dollar of the $200,000 goes straight to the charities.
A Firm That Treats Giving Like a Case Worth Winning
For Steve Dimopoulos, founder of Dimopoulos Law Firm, the giveaway isn't a marketing exercise tacked onto the practice. It's an extension of it.
"No one should have to face their hardest days alone," Dimopoulos said. "Our message for this campaign is simple: Together We Win. These charities do extraordinary work, and we want more people to know about it. If this campaign helps a family find support, brings a charity a new volunteer, or inspires someone else to give, its impact can continue long after we've delivered the checks."
The Firm Is Funding More Than the Checks
Beyond the $200,000 in guaranteed donations, Dimopoulos Law is separately paying for promotional campaigns on behalf of all six nonprofits, covering social media advertising, radio spots, and sponsorships with local radio personalities at no cost to the organizations. The added exposure is meant to do something a single check can't: connect each charity with new donors and volunteers well after the campaign wraps.
Four Years of Letting the Public Decide
Now in its fourth year, the $100K Charity Giveaway has turned into one of the more distinctive ways a law firm engages with philanthropy, handing the actual allocation decision to the communities it serves rather than making the call internally.
Voting is open now through October 31 at 100KGiveaway.com, where the public can also review the official rules and learn more about all six participating charities.