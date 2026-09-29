'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins Dead at 75 as Secret Battle With Parkinson's Disease Is Revealed

According to reports, the actor's cause of death is not yet known – but Dimples Karaoke, where Haskins was a regular, claimed he privately battled Parkinson's.

The tribute post read: "Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved 'second home.' He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that.

"About eight years ago, he became ill. He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, 'What do I even say?' So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life.

"Late last night, that journey ended for him. He is now at peace and is probably entertaining the people in the sky."

The post concluded saying: "What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten."