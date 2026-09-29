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Home > News > Saved By the Bell

'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins Dead at 75 as Secret Battle With Parkinson's Disease Is Revealed

Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on the hit sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died at 75.
Source: MEGA

Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on the hit sitcom 'Saved by the Bell', has died at 75.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:23 p.m. ET

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Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on the hit sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died at 75, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Haskins rose to fame in the late 1980s, becoming one of the era's most iconic TV figures as the stern but lovable Principal Richard Belding.

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'It's a Tragic Loss'

The actor's rep confirmed his death.
Source: MEGA

The actor's rep confirmed his death.

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Following the news of his death, his agent Jay Schachter told TMZ in a statement: "It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans.

"He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly."

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Secret Parkinson's Battle Revealed

Dimples Karaoke revealed the actor was privately battling Parkinson's.
Source: MEGA

Dimples Karaoke revealed the actor was privately battling Parkinson's.

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According to reports, the actor's cause of death is not yet known – but Dimples Karaoke, where Haskins was a regular, claimed he privately battled Parkinson's.

The tribute post read: "Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved 'second home.' He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that.

"About eight years ago, he became ill. He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, 'What do I even say?' So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life.

"Late last night, that journey ended for him. He is now at peace and is probably entertaining the people in the sky."

The post concluded saying: "What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten."

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Following the news of his death, tributes started pouring in for the beloved actor.
Source: MEGA

Following the news of his death, tributes started pouring in for the beloved actor.

Haskins made his big debut as Mr. Belding on the Disney Channel's Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988, before the series was reworked and renamed the following year to Saved by the Bell.

He later landed other roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

Tributes quickly started pouring in for the beloved actor.

One user wrote on X: "NOOO… America’s Principal for us 90s kids, MR. BELDING HAS DIED AT 75. This one stings. Saved by the Bell raised a lot of kids and taught them incredible life lessons."

A second said: "Aww, Mr. Belding!! Thanks for the memories!"

A third added: "To say the show was a big part of my childhood would be an understatement. Rest peacefully, Dennis Haskins. And thank you."

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