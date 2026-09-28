'Psychotic' Pennsylvania Man in Underwear Allegedly Stabs Pediatrician to Death and Injures Wife While They Slept

At around 12:30 a.m. on September 24, Edgewood Borough Police responded to the Evans home, where they found the couple stabbed multiple times in their bed.

When officials saw the couple’s condition, the doctor was taken to a Monroeville hospital before being transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His wife was taken to a different nearby hospital.

"It was a very violent scene. The bedroom furniture broken, mirrors broken. It was a very graphic scene," Alleghany County Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph told reporters, per CNN.