'Psychotic' Pennsylvania Man in Underwear Allegedly Stabs Pediatrician to Death and Injures Wife While They Slept
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
A Pennsylvania pediatrician and his wife were stabbed in their bed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Per the Allegheny County Police Department, the pediatrician, 46-year-old Idris Evans, died from his injuries in the hospital. His wife remains in critical condition.
'It Was a Very Graphic Scene'
At around 12:30 a.m. on September 24, Edgewood Borough Police responded to the Evans home, where they found the couple stabbed multiple times in their bed.
When officials saw the couple’s condition, the doctor was taken to a Monroeville hospital before being transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he succumbed to his injuries.
His wife was taken to a different nearby hospital.
"It was a very violent scene. The bedroom furniture broken, mirrors broken. It was a very graphic scene," Alleghany County Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph told reporters, per CNN.
How the Suspect Was Found
To try to find the perpetrator, police used a K-9 to search the neighborhood. The dog swiftly led them to a neighbor's home, where a man with cuts on his hands was found in the backyard.
The man, later identified as 32-year-old Elijah Hemingway, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and burglary.
Mrs. Evans' Recollection
Despite her condition, Mrs. Evans was able to recall what happened on that horrific night.
The couple was sleeping in their bed, but she told police they were awakened by Hemingway allegedly attacking and stabbing them. They attempted to fight the man, and Mrs. Evans yelled to their children to go to their neighbor's house.
She went on to detail how her husband was calling the man Elijah, signaling Dr. Evans knew the attacker. She told police she herself didn't know him prior.
Additionally, Hemingway, whom Mrs. Evans called "psychotic," was allegedly making comments about "God" and being "God."
Eventually, the attacker asked Mrs. Evans for her car keys, which she gave him.
The Alleged Perpetrator Talks to Detectives
Hemingway was also interviewed by law enforcement so they could hear his recollection of events.
He admitted to the attack, but alleged that earlier that night, Dr. Evans invited him to his house and stabbed him with a "Michael Myers-style knife."
Hemingway claimed this resulted in a physical fight between them that ended up in Evans’ bedroom.
"During this struggle, Hemingway said that he was stabbed in the back. It should be noted that detectives confirmed that Hemingway did not have a stab wound on his back during the interview," the police document notes.
According to Hemingway, the confrontation ended after he took the knife from Evans and stabbed him and his wife with it.