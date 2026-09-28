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'Psychotic' Pennsylvania Man in Underwear Allegedly Stabs Pediatrician to Death and Injures Wife While They Slept

Hemingway was charged for the murder of Evans.
Source: VOLUSIA COUNTY CORRECTIONS; UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURG MEDICAL CENTER/

The crime scene was described as 'graphic.'

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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A Pennsylvania pediatrician and his wife were stabbed in their bed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Per the Allegheny County Police Department, the pediatrician, 46-year-old Idris Evans, died from his injuries in the hospital. His wife remains in critical condition.

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'It Was a Very Graphic Scene'

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Hemingway was arrested for the murder September 24.
Source: VOLUSIA COUNTY CORRECTIONS

Elijah Hemingway was arrested for the murder September 24.

At around 12:30 a.m. on September 24, Edgewood Borough Police responded to the Evans home, where they found the couple stabbed multiple times in their bed.

When officials saw the couple’s condition, the doctor was taken to a Monroeville hospital before being transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His wife was taken to a different nearby hospital.

"It was a very violent scene. The bedroom furniture broken, mirrors broken. It was a very graphic scene," Alleghany County Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph told reporters, per CNN.

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How the Suspect Was Found

Dr. Evans' attacker was found in a neighbors' backyard.
Source: UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURG MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Idris Evans' alleged attacker was found in a neighbors' backyard.

To try to find the perpetrator, police used a K-9 to search the neighborhood. The dog swiftly led them to a neighbor's home, where a man with cuts on his hands was found in the backyard.

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Elijah Hemingway, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and burglary.

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Mrs. Evans' Recollection

Mrs. Evans described the attacker as "psychotic.''
Source: UNSPLASH

Mrs. Evans described the attacker as "psychotic.''

Despite her condition, Mrs. Evans was able to recall what happened on that horrific night.

The couple was sleeping in their bed, but she told police they were awakened by Hemingway allegedly attacking and stabbing them. They attempted to fight the man, and Mrs. Evans yelled to their children to go to their neighbor's house.

She went on to detail how her husband was calling the man Elijah, signaling Dr. Evans knew the attacker. She told police she herself didn't know him prior.

Additionally, Hemingway, whom Mrs. Evans called "psychotic," was allegedly making comments about "God" and being "God."

Eventually, the attacker asked Mrs. Evans for her car keys, which she gave him.

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The Alleged Perpetrator Talks to Detectives

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The alleged attacker told police his side of the story.
Source: UNSPLASH

The alleged attacker told police his side of the story.

Hemingway was also interviewed by law enforcement so they could hear his recollection of events.

He admitted to the attack, but alleged that earlier that night, Dr. Evans invited him to his house and stabbed him with a "Michael Myers-style knife."

Hemingway claimed this resulted in a physical fight between them that ended up in Evans’ bedroom.

"During this struggle, Hemingway said that he was stabbed in the back. It should be noted that detectives confirmed that Hemingway did not have a stab wound on his back during the interview," the police document notes.

According to Hemingway, the confrontation ended after he took the knife from Evans and stabbed him and his wife with it.

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