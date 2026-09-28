Cornell Student Who Claims She Was 'Sexually Assaulted by Seven Men for Hours' Says She Still Can't Sleep Years After Alleged Attack

Her attorney, Thomas Giuffre, told The Daily Mail that Doe remains deeply affected and has struggled to rebuild her life.

"She is basically stalled, and her life is devoted to dealing with the trauma," Giuffre said. "It's like a constant, constant reminder."

In a sworn statement filed with her lawsuit, Doe said the alleged attack was "devastating and humiliating." She stopped attending Cornell because of the alleged incident and has struggled with anxiety, depression, and sleepless nights.

"What happened to me was horrific and deeply disturbing," she told The Cornell Daily Sun, the school newspaper. "Almost two years later, I still carry the weight of its impact every day and night."

Doe is reported to be a young woman from a small town who reached an Ivy League university before her life was allegedly derailed. "She’s not some rich kid who went to private schools and all that," Giuffre said. "She was somebody who came from part of the country where not a lot of people were going to Ivy League schools, and she made that accomplishment. "

"And now she’s dropped out of Cornell," her attorney added. "Those boys will go on and live their lives just fine, whereas my client is not going to have that benefit..."