Cornell Student Who Claims She Was 'Sexually Assaulted by Seven Men for Hours' Says She Still Can't Sleep Years After Alleged Attack
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
A former Cornell University student who alleges she was sexually assaulted by seven men for hours says she still cannot sleep nearly two years later.
Jane Doe, identified only by that name in court papers, continues to struggle with the effects of an alleged attack at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024, RadarOnline has learned.
Jane Doe Struggling With Trauma Nearly Two Years Later
Her attorney, Thomas Giuffre, told The Daily Mail that Doe remains deeply affected and has struggled to rebuild her life.
"She is basically stalled, and her life is devoted to dealing with the trauma," Giuffre said. "It's like a constant, constant reminder."
In a sworn statement filed with her lawsuit, Doe said the alleged attack was "devastating and humiliating." She stopped attending Cornell because of the alleged incident and has struggled with anxiety, depression, and sleepless nights.
"What happened to me was horrific and deeply disturbing," she told The Cornell Daily Sun, the school newspaper. "Almost two years later, I still carry the weight of its impact every day and night."
Doe is reported to be a young woman from a small town who reached an Ivy League university before her life was allegedly derailed. "She’s not some rich kid who went to private schools and all that," Giuffre said. "She was somebody who came from part of the country where not a lot of people were going to Ivy League schools, and she made that accomplishment. "
"And now she’s dropped out of Cornell," her attorney added. "Those boys will go on and live their lives just fine, whereas my client is not going to have that benefit..."
Seven Men Named in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Doe filed a lawsuit in New York alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven Cornell students and Chi Phi members beginning on October 19, 2024.
The named defendants are Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar.
According to the lawsuit, her evening began at the Tri-Delta house, where she drank hard liquor before attending a Tri-Delta event at Moonies Bar & Nightclub. She claims she was visibly intoxicated and had her hands marked as underage at Moonies but was still served alcohol.
Around 11 p.m., she left the bar, stopped at Lot 10, and "stumbled alone" to the Chi Phi house to meet Ingalls, the complaint states. The lawsuit alleges Ingalls proposed a threesome despite Doe being “incapable of consenting.”
It claims Ingalls and Newell pressured her to snort a white powder they said was ketamine and gave her marijuana and high-proof liquor. The complaint alleges multiple acts of non-consensual s-- involving several of the defendants over several hours, ending around 5:45 a.m.
Shocking Snapchat Message
At 1:42 a.m., Newell allegedly sent a Snapchat message to a "Chi Phi Actives" group saying "free p–."
Another alleged response read "Like you can walk in and whip it out." Doe says she felt there was no way to escape "this room full of predatory fraternity men."
The lawsuit alleges that multiple Chi Phi members entered the room after the Snapchat message was sent.
It further alleges that the seven defendants were involved in the alleged assault and that Doe was given additional ketamine during the incident.
Doe reported the incident to Cornell University Police on November 8, 2024. The university temporarily suspended the Chi Phi Xi chapter and the seven accused students that day.
The chapter remains barred from campus, according to Cornell. The university conducted a Title IX investigation that included at least 12 hearings in May 2025, the Daily Mail reported.
The lawsuit says the Title IX process is believed to have concluded, though findings have not been disclosed.
The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office said its investigation did not result in criminal charges, according to the tabloid reported.
The Cornell Daily Sun reported that the Ithaca Police Department was still investigating at the time of its article.
Giuffre questioned the thoroughness of the law-enforcement response.
"The message for 'free p–y’ should have totally triggered something to say this isn't right…We need to look closely at this, but they did nothing about that," Giuffre said. "Then again, if you don't go looking, you're not going to find anything, are you?"