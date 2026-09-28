Donald Trump Hints at Tearing Down White House Briefing Room to Replace With Pool After Controversial Media Ban

The president, 80, shared a mock-up of the makeover in a late-night Truth Social post , showing side-by-side images of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room alongside former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's historic swimming pool.

Roosevelt's indoor swimming pool was constructed in the West Terrace in 1933 after his polio diagnosis, using swimming as a form of exercise.

The three organizations sued , arguing the restrictions violated their First and Fifth Amendment rights. A federal judge eventually restored their access.

The existing room was branded "Fake News, Before," while the proposed replacement was labeled "FDR Pool After." The post comes a week after Trump l moved to bar CNN , MS NOW , and Politico from access to the White House press corps.

MS NOW reported that the press secretary's job has sat empty for nearly a month since Leavitt left in August.

The pool itself was preserved beneath the floor so that it could potentially be restored in the future.

Former Presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy , and Lyndon Johnson also regularly used it. However, ex-President Richard Nixon had flooring installed over the pool in 1970 to create space for the expanding White House press corps.

Two aides familiar with internal White House dynamics told the network Leavitt could have talked Trump down from banning MS NOW, CNN and Politico from the White House.

"The ban is one of those moments where you've got to ask who's around the president right now and how did something like this get sent out, catching some of his own top staffers by surprise," one said.

However, a White House spokesperson hit back at the claims, saying: "Nobody close to the president was surprised at his action to hold the fake news accountable. No president is required to host a hostile operation on the grounds. Access has always been a privilege – and President Trump is applying that rule."