Madonna Purchases Angelina Jolie's Cecil B. DeMille Estate for $25Million — as Rumors Actress Is Leaving the Country Ramp Up

Jolie purchased the sprawling DeMille estate for $24.5million in 2017, one year after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt.

The actress reportedly chose the historic property so the former couple's six children could remain close to their father, who had owned his own Los Feliz Craftsman since 1994. Pitt called the property home for decades and expanded the compound after he and Jolie became a couple in 2005 and began growing their family.

Living just a stone's throw away appears to have done little to heal the family's fractured relationships. Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne reportedly became increasingly estranged from their famous father over the years.

Five have even dropped the Pitt surname, either legally or publicly.

Jolie made no secret of feeling tied down to the Los Feliz estate while her children were still minors. She finally listed the property for $29.85million in May, just two months before the former couple's youngest children turned 18.

Although it is unclear what her exact plans are for the future, Jolie has said in the past she'd love to live away from the U.S. once all of her children were out of the house.

As Radar previously reported, an insider claimed Jolie has already even begun exploring "locations abroad."