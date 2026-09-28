Madonna Purchases Angelina Jolie's Cecil B. DeMille Estate for $25Million — as Rumors Actress Is Leaving the Country Ramp Up
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:42 p.m. ET
Madonna has decided to put down roots in Los Angeles after years without a home base in the city, snapping up yet another historic property from a fellow A-lister to add to her jaw-dropping real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 68-year-old Queen of Pop reportedly purchased Angelina Jolie's now-former Los Feliz home, the Cecil B. DeMille estate, which the Oscar-winning actress finally parted with for $24.75million.
Madonna Reportedly Buys Lavish California Property
The Like a Virgin singer reportedly first saw the property through a private video tour in August while hunting for a new Los Angeles home.
"Madonna's people called up, and the tour was arranged," a source told the New York Post, touting the exclusive, gated Laughlin Park enclave as a "wonderful colony in the upper Hollywood Hills with a lot of celebrity power."
The sprawling two-acre estate boasts six bedrooms and a whopping 10 full bathrooms across nearly 11,000 square feet of living space, surrounded by lush manicured gardens, rolling lawns and a thick canopy of trees.
The owner can also enjoy several amenities, including a guesthouse with a single-bedroom suite, a pool house with a gym, and a “tea house."
Madonna Already Making Herself at Home in L.A.
Madonna's name likely won't appear on any property deeds to confirm the purchase, as the estate was sold through a mysterious LLC set up by a prominent Hollywood attorney known for representing a who's who of A-list entertainers and powerful moguls.
However, the pop diva seemed to feel right at home in L.A. on Sunday, September 27, at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she opened the show with a medley of newer songs and took home seven Moonmen trophies, including Artist of the Year.
The ceremony was held at downtown Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, after spending the last 8 years in New York or New Jersey.
Madonna Has Been In and Out of L.A. Real Estate Market
Madonna has come and gone from the Los Angeles real estate market over the years. She owned the historic Castillo del Lago estate on Mulholland Drive from 1993 through 1996. Madonna then called a 16,500-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion home from 2003 through 2015.
The Express Yourself singer ventured into the San Fernando Valley for her last L.A. home, snapping up The Weeknd's sprawling Hidden Hills compound for a whopping $19.3 million in 2021 before flipping it for a tidy profit in 2023, unloading the estate for $23 million.
Angelina Jolie Purchased Cecil B. DeMille Estate Amid Brad Pitt Divorce
Jolie purchased the sprawling DeMille estate for $24.5million in 2017, one year after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt.
The actress reportedly chose the historic property so the former couple's six children could remain close to their father, who had owned his own Los Feliz Craftsman since 1994. Pitt called the property home for decades and expanded the compound after he and Jolie became a couple in 2005 and began growing their family.
Living just a stone's throw away appears to have done little to heal the family's fractured relationships. Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne reportedly became increasingly estranged from their famous father over the years.
Five have even dropped the Pitt surname, either legally or publicly.
Jolie made no secret of feeling tied down to the Los Feliz estate while her children were still minors. She finally listed the property for $29.85million in May, just two months before the former couple's youngest children turned 18.
Although it is unclear what her exact plans are for the future, Jolie has said in the past she'd love to live away from the U.S. once all of her children were out of the house.
As Radar previously reported, an insider claimed Jolie has already even begun exploring "locations abroad."