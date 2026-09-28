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Home > Exclusives > Joy Behar
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EXCLUSIVE: Joy Behar and 'The View' Targeted in ABC Court Filing Over Claims of 'Partisan Abuse'

The View Cast on Disney's Red Carpet
Source: MEGA

The ladies of 'The View' have found themselves in hot water.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar and The View have been dragged into ABC's explosive legal war with the Federal Communications Commission, with Republican groups accusing the daytime talk show of years of "partisan abuse" of the public airwaves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee filed a 27-page brief on September 28 backing the FCC in the federal court battle and taking direct aim at the long-running ABC program.

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'Partisan Bent' Claims

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Photo of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Behar is singled out over remarks about conservative guests.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Republican committees claim The View has displayed an "explicit partisan bent" and argue ABC's political programming helps justify the FCC's decision to subject the network's stations to early license-renewal proceedings.

The filing alleges evidence that the show intended to advance Democratic political figures is "overwhelming," accusing The View of maintaining what the groups characterize as a single "token 'conservative seat'" while giving disproportionately more airtime to Democratic-aligned figures.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked in Donald Trump's White House, is specifically mentioned. The groups cite comments from The View producer Brian Teta describing Farah Griffin as occupying "the conservative seat," arguing the language demonstrates the political composition of the panel was intentional.

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Conservatives 'Afraid' to Appear on 'The View'?

Alyssa Farah Griffin on red carpet
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin's role on 'The View' is questioned in the filing.

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They also point to Farah Griffin's criticism of Trump and question whether her presence represents meaningful political diversity.

Behar is also singled out in the filing over previous comments about the show's ability to attract conservative guests. The committees cite remarks in which Behar said conservatives were "afraid" to appear on The View and referenced the "certain caliber of guest" the program seeks.

The filing argues: "It beggars belief that the party that presently controls all three branches of the federal government lacks guests interesting enough for The View."

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ABC's First Amendment Fight

J.D. Vance on The View
Source: ABC

GOP groups claim conservative voices have received less exposure on 'The View.'

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The groups further cite the show's appearances by Republican political figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Vice President JD Vance, while arguing conservative-aligned voices have historically received significantly less exposure.

The accusations come amid a larger First Amendment showdown between ABC, its parent company Disney, and the FCC. ABC has alleged the FCC's decision to accelerate license-renewal proceedings for eight ABC-owned stations was retaliatory and connected to political criticism of the network.

The FCC disputes that characterization and has defended the proceedings as part of its legitimate regulatory authority.

ABC also fired back in a separate filing on September 28 after the government moved to strike supplemental evidence the network submitted in support of its case.

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ABC Fires Back

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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
Source: MEGA

ABC claims FCC Chairman Brendan Carr showed 'retaliatory animus.'

ABC argued the disputed material was legitimate rebuttal evidence, including exhibits it says demonstrate FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's "retaliatory animus."

The network also claims additional evidence supports its argument that Trump's statements targeting ABC went beyond use of the presidential "bully pulpit" and instead reflected efforts to punish the company over coverage the administration disliked.

The Republican committees, meanwhile, maintain FCC enforcement does not amount to First Amendment retaliation and argue broadcasters using public spectrum must comply with federal public-interest obligations.

The federal court has not ruled that The View, Behar, or ABC engaged in the alleged partisan abuse.

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