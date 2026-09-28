EXCLUSIVE: Joy Behar and 'The View' Targeted in ABC Court Filing Over Claims of 'Partisan Abuse'

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Republican committees claim The View has displayed an "explicit partisan bent" and argue ABC's political programming helps justify the FCC's decision to subject the network's stations to early license-renewal proceedings.

The filing alleges evidence that the show intended to advance Democratic political figures is "overwhelming," accusing The View of maintaining what the groups characterize as a single "token 'conservative seat'" while giving disproportionately more airtime to Democratic-aligned figures.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked in Donald Trump's White House, is specifically mentioned. The groups cite comments from The View producer Brian Teta describing Farah Griffin as occupying "the conservative seat," arguing the language demonstrates the political composition of the panel was intentional.