Donald Trump Jr. Branded 'Stupid on Stilts' By Republican Senator for Having Lavish Wedding Bankrolled by Putin Ally

The politician described Don Jr. as "stupid on stilts" while appearing on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, stating he would leave it to the Judiciary Committee chairs to decide whether or not to subpoena him.

He said: "Folks, this was stupid on stilts. You'd think somebody would've gotten a memo of a bad look. To have a Russian oligarch who's actually traveled in a delegation to Beijing fund some sort of island wedding for a very wealthy family that also happens to be related to the president?"

"Come on, guys, this is amateur hour," he added.

The North Carolina senator noted the scandal unfolded "at a time when we need our pros on the field."