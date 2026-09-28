Donald Trump Jr. Branded 'Stupid on Stilts' By Republican Senator for Having Lavish Wedding Bankrolled by Putin Ally
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. has been blasted by Republican senator Thom Tillis for allowing his wedding to be bankrolled by a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tillis, 66, is one of a growing number of Republicans calling for an investigation into the president's son after Umar Kremlev paid for celebrations when he married socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas in May.
'This Is Amateur Hour'
The politician described Don Jr. as "stupid on stilts" while appearing on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, stating he would leave it to the Judiciary Committee chairs to decide whether or not to subpoena him.
He said: "Folks, this was stupid on stilts. You'd think somebody would've gotten a memo of a bad look. To have a Russian oligarch who's actually traveled in a delegation to Beijing fund some sort of island wedding for a very wealthy family that also happens to be related to the president?"
"Come on, guys, this is amateur hour," he added.
The North Carolina senator noted the scandal unfolded "at a time when we need our pros on the field."
Don Jr. Harming GOP Election?
The senator explained: "We got an election to win in 37 days. How this helps…I can't imagine."
Tillis continued: "Maybe Don Jr. can give us a reasonable example why tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars from an oligarch went into a wedding in some beach location, but boy, I’d sure like to see the rationale behind it.
"On its face, it doesn't look very smart."
As Radar previously reported, Kremlev, head of the International Boxing Association, helped pay for a private island and fireworks show during Don Jr.'s wedding celebrations.
Don Jr. 'Paying Back' Oligarch, Says President Trump
On Instagram, Anderson wrote that Kremlev was a "dear friend" who "very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding."
The president defended the wedding being partially bankrolled by the Russian oligarch, telling reporters on September 18: "It's totally allowed." He added that he believed his son was paying them back.
Within days, members of Trump’s own party were calling for an investigation into whether Don Jr. used his proximity to his father for financial benefit regarding the wedding.
Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to subpoena Don Jr. over his business dealings, relationship with foreign entities, and gifts or other benefits he has received as a result of being the president’s son.
Curtis, in a letter sent last week to the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Don Jr. should face the same scrutiny that Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has, and suggested that both men should answer questions about whether they used their family connections to turn a profit.
"For years, serious questions have been raised about members of presidential families using their names and proximity to the President to advance private business interests," Curtis wrote in a letter to the committee.
He asked that an investigation be launched into "the use of presidential family relationships for private financial benefit, preferential treatment, or access by domestic and foreign interests."