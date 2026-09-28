'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Her Husband Does 'Really Good Trump Impersonation' When He 'Criticizes' Her

Despite having previously worked for his administration, Griffin has been unafraid to call out Trump during her stint on The View.

On September 21, she pointed out the president's controversial decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from covering the White House. She called the decision "outrageous" and an "attack on the free press and the First Amendment."

She also believed the move could ultimately frustrate the 80-year-old even more.

"They’re not going to have live TV coverage of that because all the networks are pulling out of it, and he is going to hate it," she explained. "He used to ask me to be like, ‘Did the networks carry it? Did the quads carry it?’ He is not going to be happy."

Judge Timothy Kelly has since temporarily reinstated the affected outlets' access to the White House.