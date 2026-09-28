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Home > News > The View

'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Her Husband Does 'Really Good Trump Impersonation' When He 'Criticizes' Her

Alyssa Farah Griffin said her inner critic's voice is Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said her inner critic's voice is Donald Trump.

Sept. 28 2026, Updated 6:51 p.m. ET

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Alyssa Farah Griffin still seems to hear President Donald Trump's voice in her head, years after leaving her job at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The topic came up during a recent installment of The View, as the co-hosts discussed the sound of their inner critic in their mind.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin's Husband's Hilarious Habit

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Alyssa Farah Griffin said her husband doesn't a 'really good' Donald Trump impersonation.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said her husband doesn't a 'really good' Donald Trump impersonation.

"My husband does a really good Trump impersonation, and he constantly criticizes me in a Trump voice," Griffin, who White House Communications Director and Assistant to the President in 2020, comically shared.

"So I hear my – in my head, for the rest of my life, will hear our current president being like, 'She's so goofy. She's doing such a bad job right now,'" she continued. "But you can take it less seriously!"

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Sunny Hostin 'Doesn't Participate' in Negative Self Talk

Sunny Hostin denied participating in 'negative self-talk.'
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Sunny Hostin denied participating in 'negative self-talk.'

As for Sunny Hostin, she said she doesn't have that issue.

"I don't have this sort of negative self-talk going on in my head," she claimed. "The world already tries to tell me what I can and cannot say, and what I can and cannot do."

"As a Black woman in the United States, I don't have that sort of thing going on in my mind because I'm criticized constantly, and I have to – my average has to be excellent," she clarified, referring to the pressures she's felt throughout her life. "So, I don't participate in that."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams Trump's Attempted Media Ban

Alyssa Farah Griffin previously worked at the White House.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Alyssa Farah Griffin previously worked at the White House.

Despite having previously worked for his administration, Griffin has been unafraid to call out Trump during her stint on The View.

On September 21, she pointed out the president's controversial decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from covering the White House. She called the decision "outrageous" and an "attack on the free press and the First Amendment."

She also believed the move could ultimately frustrate the 80-year-old even more.

"They’re not going to have live TV coverage of that because all the networks are pulling out of it, and he is going to hate it," she explained. "He used to ask me to be like, ‘Did the networks carry it? Did the quads carry it?’ He is not going to be happy."

Judge Timothy Kelly has since temporarily reinstated the affected outlets' access to the White House.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin resigned from the White House in late 2020.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Alyssa Farah Griffin resigned from the White House in late 2020.

Griffin resigned from her White House role in December 2020 amid allegations that the presidential election had been stolen. Two years later, she began her gig on The View, regularly weighing in on the latest political hot topics.

Earlier this season, the mother-of-one criticized Trump's recent claim that he would give $5,000 to every American adult if the Republicans win the midterm elections.

"It would have to be passed through Congress. That’s never going to happen," she said at the time. "But come on, just run on something you’re going to actually deliver for the public, not cheap hand tricks."

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