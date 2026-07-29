EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Hostin Slammed by Critics for 'Playing Celebrity Card to Defend Her Son'

An insider said: "They were just talking to the kid because he was trespassing, but his mother made it an issue. She wanted to know why he was stopped and why did they talk to him."

Sunny, 57, allegedly mentioned the ABC chatfest that she's cohosted since 2016.

A source claimed: "She said, 'I am Sunny Hostin, I am on The View.'"

Court records show that Gabriel was stopped on June 16 near 24 Station Plaza in New Rochelle, N.Y. Authorities said he was spotted "on the right-of-way of the active railroad tracks, in violation of the posted no trespassing signs."

Sunny, who is serving as her son's lawyer, wrote a letter to an assistant district attorney asking for the case to be dismissed.