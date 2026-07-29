EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Hair Transplant' Sparks Expert Warning on Baldness Ops

However, online speculation has persisted for years after observers claimed his hair appeared fuller in photographs taken around 2017 before later images showed continued thinning and a visible bald spot consistent with male pattern baldness.

Hair specialists have suggested any fluctuations in appearance could be explained by styling techniques, lighting, hair-thickening products, or non-surgical treatments rather than surgery.

A source told us: "Harry's hair has become a regular topic of public conversation, but the bigger issue is how quickly people jump to conclusions. Speculation about celebrity procedures often creates unrealistic expectations, and that's why experts say it's important to understand what modern hair restoration can and cannot achieve."

The Duke's appearance has long attracted attention, particularly because male pattern baldness is rife within the Royal Family.

Photographs taken over the past decade have fueled repeated rumors the duke may have sought treatment, although neither Harry nor his representatives have ever confirmed any medical procedure.