EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Hair Transplant' Sparks Expert Warning on Baldness Ops
July 29 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked fresh debate over hair transplants after renewed speculation about his changing appearance prompted one expert to warn that baldness procedures should never be viewed as a guaranteed cosmetic fix, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, has never publicly disclosed having a hair transplant, and there is no verified evidence he has undergone the procedure.
Prince Harry Hair Rumors Grow
However, online speculation has persisted for years after observers claimed his hair appeared fuller in photographs taken around 2017 before later images showed continued thinning and a visible bald spot consistent with male pattern baldness.
Hair specialists have suggested any fluctuations in appearance could be explained by styling techniques, lighting, hair-thickening products, or non-surgical treatments rather than surgery.
A source told us: "Harry's hair has become a regular topic of public conversation, but the bigger issue is how quickly people jump to conclusions. Speculation about celebrity procedures often creates unrealistic expectations, and that's why experts say it's important to understand what modern hair restoration can and cannot achieve."
The Duke's appearance has long attracted attention, particularly because male pattern baldness is rife within the Royal Family.
Photographs taken over the past decade have fueled repeated rumors the duke may have sought treatment, although neither Harry nor his representatives have ever confirmed any medical procedure.
Experts Weigh In on Hair Transplants
Experts say outcomes from hair restoration vary significantly between patients and depend on several medical factors rather than simply undergoing surgery. Dr. Abdulaziz Balwi, Medical Director and Co-Founder of Elithair, told us: "When a hair transplant doesn't meet expectations, it's rarely a simple story. Outcomes depend on donor density, the stage of hair loss at the time of surgery, the technique used, and how well aftercare is followed.
"Patients who go in expecting a full restoration without understanding their individual hair profile are often the most disappointed. What Prince Harry's situation illustrates – whatever the facts behind it – is that hair transplantation is a medical procedure, not a cosmetic fix, and managing expectations honestly from day one is the most important thing a clinical team can do."
Medical specialists note successful hair transplantation depends on the availability of healthy donor hair, careful surgical planning, and realistic expectations.
They also point out that male pattern baldness is a progressive condition, meaning patients may continue losing existing hair even after a successful transplant unless additional treatments are used to slow the process.
Public fascination with Harry's appearance has continued since he stepped back from royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020 and relocated to California.
Alongside intense scrutiny of his personal life, photographs from public appearances are routinely analyzed online, with everything from his hairstyle to his grooming becoming the subject of speculation.
Hair restoration has become increasingly common among men seeking to address thinning hair, but clinicians continue to stress that every patient requires an individualized assessment before deciding whether surgery is appropriate.
Specialists say factors including age, genetics, the extent of hair loss, and long-term planning all influence whether a transplant can deliver natural-looking and lasting results.
Prince Harry Jokes About Hair
Harry has openly joked about his thinning hair, admitting there is "nothing really happening on top" and noting he tries "not to look at what's happening." He has also previously commented on his family's hereditary hair loss, famously calling his brother Prince William's advanced baldness "alarming" in his memoir Spare.
During a July appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, Harry joked his grooming routine is simple because he has "nothing really happening on top" and just gets a haircut while trying to ignore the changes.
While reflecting at an Invictus Games event, he light-heartedly remarked "some of us have lost our hair", and previously joked in 2022 he was "already doomed" regarding hair loss.
In his 2023 autobiography, Harry also drew public attention by describing his older brother's hair loss as "alarming" and more advanced than his own.