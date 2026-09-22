The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams Trump's 'Outrageous' White House Media Ban as an 'Attack on the Public'

Navarro was also pleased that other television networks were banding together.

"I am so happy to see the solidarity by the other media outlets because that should have happened week one when Donald Trump kicked out the AP for not going along with his insane idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico. When he berated female reporters, I think everybody should have walked out," she said, rattling off a list of Trump's controversial past decisions.

"When he started calling someone piggy, and he started saying, ‘Kaitlan Collins, why don’t you smile more?’ and when they banned reporters that they didn’t like from the Pentagon," she continued. "I mean, it’s been one thing after the other after the other. When you don’t stand up to a bully the first time, the bully keeps coming back and trying to get away with more. We all, as Americans, need to stand up to this bully."