The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams Trump's 'Outrageous' White House Media Ban as an 'Attack on the Public'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin called President Donald Trump's controversial decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House an "attack on the public," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The topic came up during the Monday, September 21, installment of The View, after panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg praised several major news networks for agreeing to "pull pool coverage in solidarity" with the affected outlets.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Media Should Tell the 'Ugly' Truth
Griffin, 37, who previously worked for the White House in Trump's first term, called the ban "outrageous" and an "attack on the free press and the First Amendment."
"It’s also an attack on the public because journalists exist to hold power to account, to tell the American people the unvarnished, ugly truth and good news of what’s happening," she explained.
Sunny Hostin agreed, noting: "The press is called the fourth estate because it was always meant to check power. It’s not the extension or a comms department for the White House."
'He Is Going to Hate It'
Reflecting on her days at the White House, Griffin further noted the boycott from major networks would lead to less live coverage of the POTUS, 80.
"They’re not going to have live TV coverage of that because all the networks are pulling out of it, and he is going to hate it," she claimed. "He used to ask me to be like, ‘Did the networks carry it? Did the quads carry it?’ He is not going to be happy. They need to reverse this. It’s ridiculous."
'Dude, It's Not Your Office'
As for Ana Navarro, she took issue with the president's wording while discussing the ban, pointing out that he claimed he didn't want certain news outlets "in my office."
"Dude, it’s not your office. It’s our office," she said. "This is what communist dictators do in places like North Korea and Cuba and Nicaragua and Venezuela. They censor and shut down the press because their thin little skin cannot take any criticism."
Ana Navarro 'So Happy to See the Solidarity' From Outlets
Navarro was also pleased that other television networks were banding together.
"I am so happy to see the solidarity by the other media outlets because that should have happened week one when Donald Trump kicked out the AP for not going along with his insane idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico. When he berated female reporters, I think everybody should have walked out," she said, rattling off a list of Trump's controversial past decisions.
"When he started calling someone piggy, and he started saying, ‘Kaitlan Collins, why don’t you smile more?’ and when they banned reporters that they didn’t like from the Pentagon," she continued. "I mean, it’s been one thing after the other after the other. When you don’t stand up to a bully the first time, the bully keeps coming back and trying to get away with more. We all, as Americans, need to stand up to this bully."