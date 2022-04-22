Cha-Ching! Madonna Is Selling Her Massive $19 Million Hidden Hills Home She Bought From The Weeknd For Huge Profit

The Material Girl hitmaker has continued to post whatever she wants, no matter what shade comes her way. Madonna's house news comes months after her social media drama with rapper 50 Cent, who slammed her provocative posts in December 2021.

"Yo this is the funniest s—t LOL," the Ayo Technology rapper lyricist at the time, commenting on a booty-baring snap she posted. "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a—up."

Madonna refused to sit by idly, later clapping back. "Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult," she wrote alongside a throwback pic of them together, leading to his apology. "[You're] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age."