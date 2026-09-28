Karoline Leavitt Called Out After Accidentally Going Live on Instagram in Latest Embarrassing Blunder

Leavitt, 29, was lounging around in bed with her five-month-old daughter, Viviana, whom she welcomed on May 1 with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 61, when she accidentally opened a live stream.

The press-savvy media member almost immediately killed the broadcast without saying a word. But in those few live moments, she racked up nearly 1,200 viewers.

Leavitt's close-up drew guffaws online, where one person posted an unflattering screenshot of her and asked: "Did Karoline Leavitt just accidentally go live on Instagram? This popped up and then quickly ended," followed by a laughing face emoji.

Not long after, Leavitt made another post on Instagram – this time on purpose – to laugh off her big scene.

"Just accidentally went live while trying to edit a reel LOL," she wrote above a more glamorous photo of her in bed with her newborn, whose face was strategically covered by her message. "Sorry to those who got excited... but maybe I should go live soon, and I can answer some questions from you guys?! For now, we are going to take our Sunday nap. Byeee!"