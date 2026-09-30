Erika Kirk Defends Late Husband Charlie Against Claims He Was Racist – After Widow Is Shown Video of Podcaster's Controversial Comments
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk defended her late husband, Charlie Kirk, claiming that he was not racist and that some of his controversial remarks have been taken out of context, RadarOnline has learned.
In a Vanity Fair interview published on September 29, Erika was confronted with one of Charlie’s frequently cited statements: “It’s happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.”
'I Want to Be Very Careful and Very Genuine'
She asked the interviewer to repeat the quote several times before responding, “I want to be very careful and very genuine in my response. I don’t want to just give you a response and not have actually watched it.”
After watching the clip, Erika suggested that Charlie’s words had been taken out of context.
The clip referred to a May 2023 viral video involving a pregnant white woman and a group of Black teenagers during a dispute over a Citi Bike in New York City.
Viral Moment Sparks Backlash
Sarah Comrie, a six-months-pregnant Bellevue Hospital worker at the time, attempted to use a Citi Bike when a group of Black teenagers reportedly claimed the bike belonged to them.
According to NBC New York, Comrie’s lawyer, Justin Marino, provided a receipt showing that the bike was in her use.
The video of the verbal interaction went viral and generated widespread discussion online, with some social media users labeling Comrie a “Karen,” a term commonly used to describe a white woman perceived as acting in an entitled or confrontational manner toward people of color.
Erika Kirk Weighs in on Political Hot Topics
Erika, who succeeded her husband as chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA after his assassination in September 2025, also addressed other political questions in the same interview.
On the Second Amendment, she said, “If somebody wants to murder someone, they will find a way to do it. And they will find the way that is the most convenient. It’s a human-soul problem, not a Second Amendment problem.”
Erika Kirk Addresses 2020 Election Fraud Claims
When she was asked whether she believes the 2020 election was stolen, she offered a sports analogy.
“My husband’s the type of person, and I am the same way, that when something is decided, no matter—even in a sports game, no matter if you win or you lose—you have to play the next game. So are you going to sit and just think about that past game, or are you going to go back out on the field and start practicing for the next game? How we are wired is you go back out on the field and you start practicing,” she said.
As RadarOnline previously reported, Charlie promoted claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election through ballot counting in Georgia.
The claims have been disputed by election officials and courts.