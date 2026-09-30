Erika Kirk Defends Late Husband Charlie Against Claims He Was Racist – After Widow Is Shown Video of Podcaster's Controversial Comments

When she was asked whether she believes the 2020 election was stolen, she offered a sports analogy.

“My husband’s the type of person, and I am the same way, that when something is decided, no matter—even in a sports game, no matter if you win or you lose—you have to play the next game. So are you going to sit and just think about that past game, or are you going to go back out on the field and start practicing for the next game? How we are wired is you go back out on the field and you start practicing,” she said.

As RadarOnline previously reported, Charlie promoted claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election through ballot counting in Georgia.

The claims have been disputed by election officials and courts.