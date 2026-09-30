Megyn Kelly Slams Celebrities Speaking Out About 'Cornell 7' Sexual Assault Case — and Defends 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin's Comments Amid Calls for Her to Be Fired
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has come to the defense of Sunny Hostin after The View co-host seemed to question a college co-ed who has accused seven Cornell fraternity brothers of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can report,
Kelly also blasted the quick conclusions of several celebrities who have already made up their minds about the students' guilt.
Megyn Kelly Takes on Hollywood Hot Shots
Hostin faced calls for her firing after she told her fellow ABC panelists that New York state law prevented prosecutors from moving forward with the case since the Jane Doe victim apparently voluntarily agreed to consume alcohol and drugs, and willingly participated in the initial sexual encounter.
On Wednesday, September 30, Kelly, who is no fan of Hostin, played a soundbite of her argument and then defended her on her podcast.
"Since we often beat up on Sunny Hostin here with good reason, let's face it, I will play her soundbite, getting this right," Kelly said before cutting to a clip. When that ended, Kelly commented, "Good for her."
Kelly had much harsher words for the parade of celebrities who have already weighed in on the scandal, including Florence Pugh, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jake Tapper.
"Jake Tapper knows nothing. He knows absolutely nothing," Kelly railed. "Do a little research on the law before you try to avenge the women of America."
She advised other Hollywood stars to "Read the woman's statement. Read it for yourself," while contending, "there is not a text with friends telling anyone they are, quote, gang r-ping someone. That does not exist. But you wouldn't know that if you just watch left-wing media."
Megyn Kelly Sees 'Serious Problems'
Kelly said she read the woman's original statement from 2024, which she has now recanted in her just-filed lawsuit against the university. The former Fox News star questioned its timing, telling her audience, "I don't purport to know exactly what happened that night, but I see some serious problems with any potential r-pe case that the DA may try to bring, some legal problems.
"None of this is to excuse the bad behavior by the young men involved, or by this woman, or by her. What I see is a couple, in particular, of young men who behaved in a way – I would be incredibly ashamed if my own sons were they ever to behave this way.
"You'd be ashamed of your child. You would be ashamed of any son of yours who would participate in that behavior. But disgusting texts and inappropriate threesomes, where you're openly celebrating it with your fraternity brothers, does not make you a r-pist."
Megyn Kelly Wants to 'Get to the Bottom' of the Allegations
Kelly said it's important to determine if everyone involved bears some responsibility.
"It's really important that we have that distinction in our heads. Were they behaving like fool college students whose behavior is shameful and disgusting? Or were they criminals?" she asked.
"Were they violent r-pists? We need to get to the bottom of that. And I believe that we will. I believe the DA involved in this case seems like an honest broker, and it's very clear to me he doesn't believe that there are any r-pists involved in this matter."
Megyn Kelly Questions the Timing of the Accusations
Finally, Kelly took issue with the time that had passed before the alleged victim went to the police.
"I'm sorry, but you know, three weeks? If you were violently gang-r-ped repeatedly over the course of an evening, do you think it would take you three weeks to call the campus police?
"And do you think you'd call the campus police at all? Don't you think you'd be calling the Ithaca police? Wouldn't it be an all-hands-on-deck situation to get these b-stards arrested?"
"The delay, the chatting with the friends, and then the decision to go to campus police says a lot to me, and that's to say nothing of her initial statement to those police," Kelly pointed out.