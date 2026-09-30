Megyn Kelly Slams Celebrities Speaking Out About 'Cornell 7' Sexual Assault Case — and Defends 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin's Comments Amid Calls for Her to Be Fired

Kelly said she read the woman's original statement from 2024, which she has now recanted in her just-filed lawsuit against the university. The former Fox News star questioned its timing, telling her audience, "I don't purport to know exactly what happened that night, but I see some serious problems with any potential r-pe case that the DA may try to bring, some legal problems.

"None of this is to excuse the bad behavior by the young men involved, or by this woman, or by her. What I see is a couple, in particular, of young men who behaved in a way – I would be incredibly ashamed if my own sons were they ever to behave this way.

"You'd be ashamed of your child. You would be ashamed of any son of yours who would participate in that behavior. But disgusting texts and inappropriate threesomes, where you're openly celebrating it with your fraternity brothers, does not make you a r-pist."