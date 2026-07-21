Megyn Kelly Blasts Sunny Hostin's 'Hypocrisy' and Questions if 'The View' Host Used Star Power to get Troubled Son into Harvard

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, was initially understanding of Hostin's motives, after she was captured name-dropping her show and legal background in a desperate bid to prevent her Harvard -educated son Gabriel, 24, from receiving a trespassing citation.

Kelly raised suspicions over whether Hoston used her influence to get her son into Harvard.

She claimed her actions are what "any mother would do."

But what Kelly did take issue with, however, was what she described as Hostin's "dripping sanctimony and hypocrisy."

Kelly blasted: "No one's above the law, and everyone other than Sunny Hostin is swimming in privilege that she's very p----d off about.

"She doesn't love our country. She feels threatened and unsafe when she sees a neighborhood full of American flags because the country's been just so devastating to her.'

Kelly then suggested Hostin's son may have benefitted from the privilege his mother obtained despite her own complaints about the rest of the country.

She said: "Most people's kids didn't go to Harvard.

"Do you think her child got into Harvard completely on merit, or do you think she might have played the Sunny Hostin 'View' card to help him along?"