Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Blasts Sunny Hostin's 'Hypocrisy' and Questions if 'The View' Host Used Star Power to get Troubled Son into Harvard

picture of Megyn Kelly and Sunny Hostin
Source: @megynkelly;youtube/MEGA

Megyn Kelly has slammed Sunny Hostin in fresh rant and called out her "dripping sanctimony and hypocrisy.'

July 21 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Megyn Kelly has called out Sunny Hostin’s "hypocrisy" after The View host attempted to talk cops out of arresting her son by using her star power.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, was initially understanding of Hostin's motives, after she was captured name-dropping her show and legal background in a desperate bid to prevent her Harvard-educated son Gabriel, 24, from receiving a trespassing citation.

Article continues below advertisement

'Did Her Child Get Into Harvard Completely On Merit?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly;youtube

Kelly raised suspicions over whether Hoston used her influence to get her son into Harvard.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed her actions are what "any mother would do."

But what Kelly did take issue with, however, was what she described as Hostin's "dripping sanctimony and hypocrisy."

Kelly blasted: "No one's above the law, and everyone other than Sunny Hostin is swimming in privilege that she's very p----d off about.

"She doesn't love our country. She feels threatened and unsafe when she sees a neighborhood full of American flags because the country's been just so devastating to her.'

Kelly then suggested Hostin's son may have benefitted from the privilege his mother obtained despite her own complaints about the rest of the country.

She said: "Most people's kids didn't go to Harvard.

"Do you think her child got into Harvard completely on merit, or do you think she might have played the Sunny Hostin 'View' card to help him along?"

Article continues below advertisement

America 'Made Her A Millionaire'

picture of Sunny Hostin
Source: MEGA

Kelly called out of Hoston's criticism of America, the country which made her a millionaire.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly added that Hostin refuses to acknowledge that America "made her a multimillionaire" with a mansion in Westchester.

"But she won't acknowledge any of that. No, it's all about white privilege, which she talks about all the time on that show, and (how) I guess Trump is evil, and his voters are white supremacists. That's her main talking points from The View.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, newly-released police bodycam footage from the incident saw The View host trying to use her "celebrity status" to get cops to drop trespassing charges against Gabriel.

When that didn't work, the former federal prosecutor tried using her name and influence to pressure a New York district attorney to dismiss the charges.

Article continues below advertisement

'I’m One Of The Co-Hosts Of The View'

picture of Sunny Hostin and Gabriel Hostin
Source: MEGA

Hostin named-dropped 'The View' while confronting officers with her son, Gabriel.

READ MORE ON NEWS
donald trump b stop ebola us

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Declares War on Ebola — Prez Commits $1.4Billion to Keep International Outbreak From Reaching US Shores

Photo of Al Roker, Craig Melvin

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Show Surrounded by 'Ring of Steel' After Al Roker and Craig Melvin Suffer 'Stalker' Scare

Article continues below advertisement

Hostin was on the phone with her 24-year-old son, Gabriel, when he was stopped by police along Metro-North Railroad tracks in Westchester County last month.

He was cited but not arrested for the June 16 incident, and has a court appearance scheduled for July 31, which his mother really wants to avoid, as evident by the bodycam video of her confronting the MTA police after they detained her son.

"My name is Sunny Hostin, and I’m one of the co-hosts of The View, and I’m a former federal prosecutor," the 57-year-old could be heard boasting to one officer.

She then told another, "That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate; he doesn’t have a criminal record." Moments later, she pleaded with the officer in a desperate attempt to dismiss the charges, "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Sunny Hostin
Source: MEGA

Officers told Hostin they were forced to take action.

The responding officers kept their cool, with one seeming to sympathize with the concerned mom, while sharing that they were forced to take action.

"Normally it's a misdemeanor charge," the officer told Hostin. "We're dumbing it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way, you weren't in the gauge or anything, which is the middle area where the tracks were on."

He then complimented" "And you’ve been very cooperative with us, and you have a good background, everything like that. We know you're not a criminal or anything like that, but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.