Megyn Kelly Blasts Sunny Hostin's 'Hypocrisy' and Questions if 'The View' Host Used Star Power to get Troubled Son into Harvard
July 21 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has called out Sunny Hostin’s "hypocrisy" after The View host attempted to talk cops out of arresting her son by using her star power.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, was initially understanding of Hostin's motives, after she was captured name-dropping her show and legal background in a desperate bid to prevent her Harvard-educated son Gabriel, 24, from receiving a trespassing citation.
'Did Her Child Get Into Harvard Completely On Merit?
She claimed her actions are what "any mother would do."
But what Kelly did take issue with, however, was what she described as Hostin's "dripping sanctimony and hypocrisy."
Kelly blasted: "No one's above the law, and everyone other than Sunny Hostin is swimming in privilege that she's very p----d off about.
"She doesn't love our country. She feels threatened and unsafe when she sees a neighborhood full of American flags because the country's been just so devastating to her.'
Kelly then suggested Hostin's son may have benefitted from the privilege his mother obtained despite her own complaints about the rest of the country.
She said: "Most people's kids didn't go to Harvard.
"Do you think her child got into Harvard completely on merit, or do you think she might have played the Sunny Hostin 'View' card to help him along?"
America 'Made Her A Millionaire'
Kelly added that Hostin refuses to acknowledge that America "made her a multimillionaire" with a mansion in Westchester.
"But she won't acknowledge any of that. No, it's all about white privilege, which she talks about all the time on that show, and (how) I guess Trump is evil, and his voters are white supremacists. That's her main talking points from The View.'
As RadarOnline.com reported, newly-released police bodycam footage from the incident saw The View host trying to use her "celebrity status" to get cops to drop trespassing charges against Gabriel.
When that didn't work, the former federal prosecutor tried using her name and influence to pressure a New York district attorney to dismiss the charges.
'I’m One Of The Co-Hosts Of The View'
Hostin was on the phone with her 24-year-old son, Gabriel, when he was stopped by police along Metro-North Railroad tracks in Westchester County last month.
He was cited but not arrested for the June 16 incident, and has a court appearance scheduled for July 31, which his mother really wants to avoid, as evident by the bodycam video of her confronting the MTA police after they detained her son.
"My name is Sunny Hostin, and I’m one of the co-hosts of The View, and I’m a former federal prosecutor," the 57-year-old could be heard boasting to one officer.
She then told another, "That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate; he doesn’t have a criminal record." Moments later, she pleaded with the officer in a desperate attempt to dismiss the charges, "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake."
The responding officers kept their cool, with one seeming to sympathize with the concerned mom, while sharing that they were forced to take action.
"Normally it's a misdemeanor charge," the officer told Hostin. "We're dumbing it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way, you weren't in the gauge or anything, which is the middle area where the tracks were on."
He then complimented" "And you’ve been very cooperative with us, and you have a good background, everything like that. We know you're not a criminal or anything like that, but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere."