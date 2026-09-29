2 Accused Men Speak Out After Cornell Student Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by 7 Frat Members

The Cornell Daily Sun brought new attention to the 2024 allegations that a former student was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven Chi Phi fraternity members.

As RadarOnline previously reported, the other five men named as defendants in the lawsuit are Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes and Diego Sarabia.

According to the civil complaint, the 20-year-old woman was allegedly given drugs, including ketamine, by two fraternity members before being sexually assaulted for approximately seven hours at the fraternity house.

One of the men also allegedly sent a message to a Snapchat group chat called “Chi Phi Actives” saying there was “free p–” upstairs.