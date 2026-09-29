2 Accused Men Speak Out After Cornell Student Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by 7 Frat Members
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET
Two of the seven Cornell University fraternity members accused of sexually assaulting a former student have spoken out on the serious allegations.
After their names became public through a civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe, Scott Kretzschmar and Scott Norris denied the accusations through statements shared by their attorneys, RadarOnline has learned.
What Happened?
The Cornell Daily Sun brought new attention to the 2024 allegations that a former student was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven Chi Phi fraternity members.
As RadarOnline previously reported, the other five men named as defendants in the lawsuit are Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes and Diego Sarabia.
According to the civil complaint, the 20-year-old woman was allegedly given drugs, including ketamine, by two fraternity members before being sexually assaulted for approximately seven hours at the fraternity house.
One of the men also allegedly sent a message to a Snapchat group chat called “Chi Phi Actives” saying there was “free p–” upstairs.
Attorneys Deny Clients' Wrongdoing
Attorney Jeremy Saland, representing defendant Kretzschmar, said his client was accused of snorting ketamine off the woman’s body. However, Saland cited a hair follicle test that he said showed Kretzschmar had no ketamine in his system.
The attorney claimed the plaintiff and her lawyer possessed the test results before filing the lawsuit.
Saland told ABC News that Kretzschmar never sexually assaulted or touched the woman and described the allegations as false.
Norris also denied participating in sexual activity or drug use.
Through his unnamed attorney, Norris acknowledged that he briefly entered the room where the alleged misconduct occurred but said he was not present when it happened.
Norris said Cornell did not find him responsible for the sexual activity and drug-use allegations that resulted in serious consequences for other students.
Cornell Case Reopened
On September 28, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced that his office had reopened the criminal investigation.
Van Houten said the original investigation did not result in criminal charges, partly because the woman’s 2024 statement to investigators allegedly differed from the accusations in her civil lawsuit.
He clarified that his office generally relies on police investigations rather than conducting separate, parallel investigations.
Van Houten addressed public criticism and social media coverage of the case while explaining why charges were not initially filed.
The reopened investigation comes amid public inquiry into Cornell’s handling of the allegations and the disciplinary consequences imposed on the fraternity members.
The New York Post reported that two of the seven fraternity members were expelled from Cornell.
People reported that the lawsuit alleged some of the remaining defendants were allowed to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays.
Cornell Defends Handling of the Case
Cornell University said it supports the Tompkins County District Attorney’s decision to give the woman an opportunity to have her allegations heard by a criminal grand jury.
The university said it also conducted a months-long Title IX investigation, which is separate from a criminal proceeding. The university imposed temporary suspensions and other restrictions during the investigation.
After the investigation, the case went before a panel of trained faculty and staff, who heard evidence over multiple days. Cornell said the complainant and respondents had the opportunity to testify and present evidence.
The university said the panel ultimately imposed a range of sanctions, including expulsions and suspensions.
“None of the individuals charged were offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement,” Cornell said.
The university noted the Chi Phi chapter involved in the case was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus.
“Any suggestion that the university did not impose consequential punishments for those involved is false,” Kyle Kimball, Cornell’s vice president for university relations, said. “A continuation of the false narrative that there were minimal consequences in this case is irresponsible, will make survivors feel less safe and supported, and will perpetuate the underreporting of sexual assault.”