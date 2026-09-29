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Home > News > Blake Lively

Blake Lively Cuts Ties With Longtime Publicist After Nearly 20 Years — Following Nasty Justin Baldoni Legal War

Photo of Blake Lively, Leslie Sloan
Source: MEGA

Leslie Sloane started working for Blake Lively when she was on 'Gossip Girl.'

Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Blake Lively has cut ties with her longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, after working together for nearly two decades, RadarOnline.com can report.

Lively hired Sloane when she played Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. At the time, Sloane was working at PR firm Baker Winokur Ryder.

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Blake Lively and Leslie Sloane Cut Ties

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Image of Blake Lively and her publicist Leslie Sloane have gone their separate ways after 20 years.
Source: MEGA

Lively and her publicist Leslie Sloane have gone their separate ways after 20 years.

Sloane launched her own PR firm, Vision PR, in 2014. In addition to Lively, the company has represented the likes of Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Katie Holmes, and more.

As of now, neither Lively nor Sloane has commented publicly on the circumstances surrounding their professional split.

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle

Image of Blake Lively's decision to cut ties with her publicist comes just months after her legal battle against Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Lively's decision to cut ties with her publicist comes just months after her legal battle against Baldoni.

News of Sloane's departure from Lively's team comes just months after the actress settled her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Lively sued Baldoni in December of 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and of launching a smear campaign against her. He vehemently denied the allegations and hit Lively, Sloane, and Vision PR with a lawsuit of his own in response.

The lawsuit, which was later dismissed by a judge, featured allegations of defamation and extortion. Sloane's attorney, Sigrid McCawley, released a statement on her behalf in response to it, denying any wrongdoing.

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Leslie Sloane Denies Justin Baldoni's Allegations

Image of In 2024, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harrassment and more.
Source: MEGA

In 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and more.

"As our motion to dismiss makes clear, Leslie Sloane and her company Vision PR were dragged into this lawsuit in an attempt to distract from serious allegations of sexual harassment and systematic retaliation," it began.

"The irony is not lost on us that Baldoni and his team have wrongfully accused Leslie Sloane of engaging in the very same misconduct for which they stand accused," McCawley continued. "The claims against Leslie Sloane were brought as a baseless finger-pointing exercise."

"We look forward to setting the record straight on our grounds for dismissal and removing Leslie Sloane from this litigation, putting the rightful focus on the serious issues and allegations before the court," the statement concluded.

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Settlement

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Image of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reached a settlement in May of 2026.
Source: MEGA

Lively and Baldoni reached a settlement in May of 2026.

Lively and Baldoni battled it out in court for 18 months, racking up a combined total of roughly $60million in legal fees.

They finally reached a settlement in May of 2026, just two weeks before they were set to go to trial.

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