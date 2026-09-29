Blake Lively Cuts Ties With Longtime Publicist After Nearly 20 Years — Following Nasty Justin Baldoni Legal War

"As our motion to dismiss makes clear, Leslie Sloane and her company Vision PR were dragged into this lawsuit in an attempt to distract from serious allegations of sexual harassment and systematic retaliation," it began.

"The irony is not lost on us that Baldoni and his team have wrongfully accused Leslie Sloane of engaging in the very same misconduct for which they stand accused," McCawley continued. "The claims against Leslie Sloane were brought as a baseless finger-pointing exercise."

"We look forward to setting the record straight on our grounds for dismissal and removing Leslie Sloane from this litigation, putting the rightful focus on the serious issues and allegations before the court," the statement concluded.