EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Still Battling — Lawyers Bringing Justin Baldoni Back to Court in $8Million Lawsuit

The Gossip Girl alum made the request after the judge's recent ruling that she's entitled to seek her legal eagle's fees and costs. At the same time, the judge denied her bid for treble and punitive damages.

Baldoni, 42, and the film's production company, Wayfarer Studios, are fighting the fee request and have until July 13 to challenge the amount.

Lively, 38, filed the suit June 29 after Justin's defamation-related lawsuit against her was dismissed. According to her legal filing, the work required to defeat his suit was "comprehensive and necessary" and the case's unusually high profile drove up costs, citing "significant press attention, with thousands of indexed and syndicated media articles."

The suit claims extensive discovery included a whopping 7,000 documents produced by Lively and tens of thousands more from Wayfarer and others.