EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber's Family 'Rallying Around Her' After Brother Presley's Death

The 25-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford , 60, and Rande Gerber , 64, has stepped back from work following Presley's death at 27.

Kaia Gerber 's family and closest friends are rallying around the model as she struggles with the devastating death of her older brother Presley Gerber , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He was found unresponsive on September 20 at Resolutions Living, a recovery facility in Santa Monica, California.

Police are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, although the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has deferred an official cause pending toxicology results.

A source close to the family told us: "The priority for Cindy and Rande is Kaia. Losing Presley has completely changed their world, and they want her surrounded by people who love her while she begins to process something that still feels impossible to comprehend.

"Kaia and Presley weren't simply siblings – she regarded him as her best friend. There isn't an expectation that she should immediately return to work or pretend everything is normal. Her schedule can wait. Her family, Lewis and the friends who have known her since childhood are making sure she isn't facing this grief alone.

"Cindy and Rande have always been enormously protective of Kaia. They tried to give both children stability despite them entering the modeling industry incredibly young, and right now that instinct has gone into overdrive.