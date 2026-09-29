EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber's Family 'Rallying Around Her' After Brother Presley's Death
Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
Kaia Gerber's family and closest friends are rallying around the model as she struggles with the devastating death of her older brother Presley Gerber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 25-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford, 60, and Rande Gerber, 64, has stepped back from work following Presley's death at 27.
Family Grief and Support System
He was found unresponsive on September 20 at Resolutions Living, a recovery facility in Santa Monica, California.
Police are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, although the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has deferred an official cause pending toxicology results.
A source close to the family told us: "The priority for Cindy and Rande is Kaia. Losing Presley has completely changed their world, and they want her surrounded by people who love her while she begins to process something that still feels impossible to comprehend.
"Kaia and Presley weren't simply siblings – she regarded him as her best friend. There isn't an expectation that she should immediately return to work or pretend everything is normal. Her schedule can wait. Her family, Lewis and the friends who have known her since childhood are making sure she isn't facing this grief alone.
"Cindy and Rande have always been enormously protective of Kaia. They tried to give both children stability despite them entering the modeling industry incredibly young, and right now that instinct has gone into overdrive.
Close Friends Rallying Around Kaia
"Friends from Malibu have been checking on her constantly, while people from her professional life have also reached out. Kendall Jenner has been in contact and Kris Jenner sent flowers. Everybody understands that Kaia needs time and space.
"Presley's struggles were incredibly painful for the whole family, but especially for Kaia because they were so close. She hated seeing someone she loved battling those problems. Now the family is concentrating entirely on getting through each day together."
Cindy and Rande had previously intervened during a difficult period in their daughter's life when she was dating Pete Davidson, 32, in 2019.
Kaia was 18 when she dated the then 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star. Cindy and Rande traveled to New York amid concerns about the relationship before their daughter subsequently returned to Los Angeles.
Pete has publicly discussed his past use of drugs including ketamine, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, as well as his subsequent sobriety.
He welcomed daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson with Elsie Hewitt, 30, in December 2025.
The couple separated in May.
Past Challenges and West Coast Retreat
Kaia later spent time fostering dogs and reading after leaving New York. Presley also largely withdrew from the city, with both siblings returning to the West Coast.
Longtime family friend and Kaia's Palm Royale co-star Laura Dern was seen delivering flowers to her home on Thursday.
Presley had reportedly entered Resolutions Living approximately 12 hours before he was found unresponsive.
Santa Monica police have said there is currently no indication of foul play. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death while toxicology testing continues.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy but has not yet determined Presley's official cause or manner of death.
Protecting Privacy Amid Unimaginable Loss
Our family source added: "Kaia is surrounded by people determined to carry her through an unimaginably painful period. Nobody expects grief like this to disappear quickly, and there is absolutely no pressure on her to resume her normal life.
"Cindy and Rande are keeping the family extremely close. Their focus isn't careers, appearances or schedules – it is making sure Kaia has support whenever she needs it.
"Presley occupied such an enormous place in her life that his absence is going to take time to comprehend. Friends understand that.
"People have been calling, visiting and sending messages, but those closest to Kaia are also protecting her privacy."