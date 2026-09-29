Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > James Dean

Inside James Dean's Horrific Car Crash: Hollywood Star Might Have Been Saved If the 'Accident Happened Today,' According to Forensic Pathologist

James Dean died in 1955.
Source: MEGA

James Dean died in 1955.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Late Hollywood star James Dean tragically died in a horrific car accident at only 24 years old.

Ahead of the 71st anniversary of the actor's death, RadarOnline.com revisits one medical expert's theory on how his life may have been saved if the crash had happened today.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside James Dean's Fatal 1955 Car Crash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
James Dean was 24 years old at the time of his death.
Source: MEGA

James Dean was 24 years old at the time of his death.

On September 30, 1955, Dean was driving near Cholame, California, in his Porsche 550 Spyder when he collided with a Ford coupe.

The Rebel Without a Cause star broke his neck in the horrific accident, but it was reported that he may have been alive when he was loaded into an ambulance for emergency care.

His cause of death was a broken neck, fractures of the upper and lower jaw and both arms, and internal injuries, according to his death certificate.

Article continues below advertisement

James Dean's Injured Neck Was 'Unsupported,' Expert Claims

James Dean broke his neck in the horrific car accident.
Source: MEGA

James Dean broke his neck in the horrific car accident.

Coroner's reports later confirmed that the ambulance was involved in a minor accident on the way to the hospital. According to forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter, this "may have exacerbated his injuries."

"If this accident would have happened today, he would have been put into a neck brace before being placed into the ambulance,” Hunter explained on ReelzChannel's Autopsy: The Last Hours of James Dean, which aired in 2018.

"James Dean’s broken neck was unsupported, and we will never know what impact the ambulance accident had on James Dean’s chance of survival," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Force' of James Dean's Crash Was 'Devastating'

A historian called the crash 'devastating.'
Source: MEGA

A historian called the crash 'devastating.'

In the docuseries, historian Lee Raskin shared disturbing details of the major road accident.

"The force of the crash is devastating. It propels Rolf Wutherich out of the car, but leaves James Dean trapped," he said. "His left foot was crushed in between the clutch pedal and the brake pedal – and he had to be extricated by the use of a crow bar."

"There were individuals that drove past the accident that said that the Porscha looked like a crumpled pack of cigarettes," he noted.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Christa Pike thanked her supporters in a final letter.

Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Insists She's 'At Peace' as Her 'Painful' Execution Looms Within Hours: 'I Am Not Afraid to Die'

Photo of Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh's Defense Requests Raw Cellphone Data Behind Murder Timeline — as Attorneys Prepare to Challenge Digital Evidence at Retrial

Inside Rumors James Dean Wasn't Driving the Car

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An eyewitness allegedly claimed another man was driving the vehicle.
Source: MEGA

An eyewitness allegedly claimed another man was driving the vehicle.

Hunter also discussed the unsubstantiated rumors that Dean may not have been driving the car at the time of the crash.

"A month after James Dean’s death, an inquest was held in San Luis Obispo, and they came back with a verdict of 'accidental death with no criminal intent' on behalf of the other driver, a 23-year-old student named Donald Turnupseed," the forensic pathologist said. "What wasn’t widely reported was that an eyewitness said that James Dean wasn’t driving when the crash occurred."

Dean had been in the vehicle with mechanic Rolf Wutherich, who survived the accident.

Raskin added, "There was an eyewitness; his name was Don Dooley, and he swore at the inquest, under oath, that it wasn’t James Dean behind the wheel, but it was the person wearing the red shirt."

However, investigators later determined that Dean was behind the wheel.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.