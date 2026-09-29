Inside James Dean's Horrific Car Crash: Hollywood Star Might Have Been Saved If the 'Accident Happened Today,' According to Forensic Pathologist

On September 30, 1955, Dean was driving near Cholame, California, in his Porsche 550 Spyder when he collided with a Ford coupe.

The Rebel Without a Cause star broke his neck in the horrific accident, but it was reported that he may have been alive when he was loaded into an ambulance for emergency care.

His cause of death was a broken neck, fractures of the upper and lower jaw and both arms, and internal injuries, according to his death certificate.