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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'What Does He Mean?': Trump Critics Left Baffled After Prez Claims America Has the 'Best Poverty Numbers' in Bizarre Clip

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Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump stunned viewers with claims about poverty.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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President Trump made an offhand comment about poverty in the United States that left voters in confusion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old blundered through comments about "poverty numbers" in the country, which he claimed were the "best."

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Trump Gloats Over 'Poverty Numbers'

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Source: MEGA

Trump claimed the United States was thriving with the 'best poverty' numbers.

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On Sunday, September 27, while standing in the rain, holding an umbrella, the president addressed the media.

"We have the best, I guess you could say, poverty; they talk poverty, we have the best poverty numbers ever in the history of our country. In other words, there's less poverty now than at any time in the history of our country," Trump told the press.

His words, however, stumped people online, as one person on X asked, "What does he mean?"

In a flurry of questions, another user asked, "What? Best poverty numbers? Is there a best poverty number? Or does he have the lowest poverty rate? Who knows, because every govt employee knows if they issue a number Trump doesn't like, he will fire them. Statistics don't mean much during the Trump regime."

"When the brain stops functioning properly, the wrong words spill out," a commentator asked. "This man needs far more than just guardrails."

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Poverty Rates Hit Record Low

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Source: MEGA

Data for 2026 is still pending, but 2025 set a record.

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Depending on what exactly Trump was referring to, he wasn't completely off. The United States hit a record low poverty rate of 10.2 percent, the lowest since the government began tracking the data in 1959.

Among children, the number dropped to 13.4 percent, marking a historic low according to the United States Census Bureau. However, poverty rates among senior citizens saw an increase.

Data for 2026 is still being tabulated by official means.

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Gas Prices Surge

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Source: MEGA

Diesel set a record high price in September 2026.

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Despite the current poverty rates, Americans across the nation expressed concern regarding affordability, with many believing we are in the midst of an economic "crisis." Gas prices in the United States are at record highs, especially diesel.

The national average gas price is currently $4.46 per gallon, according to AAA. This is down from the 2022 high of $5.02. However, just one year ago, the price was $3.13.

As for diesel gas, the current per-gallon price is $6.44. Last year, the price was $3.68. A record high for diesel gasoline was set on September 22, 2026.

The U.S. annual inflation rate for August 2026 hit 3.4 percent, which is still above the Federal Reserve's target.

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Americans Fear Economy

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The midterm elections are likely to be driven my concerns over the economy.

As the midterm elections approach, the affordability crisis is tracking as a top issue for voters. Overall, Americans' views of Congress are hitting record lows.

"By a wide margin, voters most want candidates running for Congress to talk about economic issues – with many specifically mentioning prices and affordability," Pew Research Center concluded in a recent polling study.

As for the solution: Americans are divided on which party, Republican or Democrat, has the most effective policies. Nonetheless, the Democratic party is gaining an edge.

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