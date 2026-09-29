'What Does He Mean?': Trump Critics Left Baffled After Prez Claims America Has the 'Best Poverty Numbers' in Bizarre Clip

The 80-year-old blundered through comments about "poverty numbers" in the country, which he claimed were the "best."

President Trump made an offhand comment about poverty in the United States that left voters in confusion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump: “We have the best poverty numbers ever in the history of our country." pic.twitter.com/bDik7usROn

On Sunday, September 27, while standing in the rain, holding an umbrella, the president addressed the media.

"We have the best, I guess you could say, poverty; they talk poverty, we have the best poverty numbers ever in the history of our country. In other words, there's less poverty now than at any time in the history of our country," Trump told the press.

His words, however, stumped people online, as one person on X asked, "What does he mean?"

In a flurry of questions, another user asked, "What? Best poverty numbers? Is there a best poverty number? Or does he have the lowest poverty rate? Who knows, because every govt employee knows if they issue a number Trump doesn't like, he will fire them. Statistics don't mean much during the Trump regime."

"When the brain stops functioning properly, the wrong words spill out," a commentator asked. "This man needs far more than just guardrails."