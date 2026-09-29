Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Insists She's 'At Peace' as Her 'Painful' Execution Looms Within Hours: 'I Am Not Afraid to Die'

Pike is set to be executed for the brutal 1995 murder of a classmate whom she accused of "trying to get with her boyfriend." The 50-year-old has spent the last 30 years on death row. She is the only woman in Tennessee currently scheduled to die.

Before her sentence is carried out, Pike's spiritual advisor shared a letter on her behalf expressing her "gratitude" to everyone who has supported her, writing: "I've felt more love in the last two weeks than I have my entire life."

On Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee denied clemency for Pike, saying in a statement, "After deliberate consideration of Christa Gail Pike's request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and do not plan to intervene."

Pike's last chance at salvation is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court, but regardless of how they rule, she is mentally prepared.

"Whether my clemency is granted or not, I am at peace," she writes. "I am not afraid to die. I'm only nervous about the process."