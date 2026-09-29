Alex Murdaugh's Defense Requests Raw Cellphone Data Behind Murder Timeline — as Attorneys Prepare to Challenge Digital Evidence at Retrial

At Murdaugh's explosive 2023 double-murder trial, data ripped from Maggie and Paul's cellphones became a crucial weapon in the prosecution's case against the disgraced legal scion. His new trial is set to begin on April 5, 2027.

Alex Murdaugh 's lawyers are taking fresh aim at a crucial piece of evidence for his upcoming retrial, demanding access to the raw cellphone data investigators pulled from the devices belonging to his slain wife, Maggie, and son Paul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, Murdaugh's legal team wants a South Carolina judge to force the state to turn over those digital files, arguing their own expert needs access to independently scrutinize the cellphone timeline that played a pivotal role in his first murder trial.

"The defense has the reports. It does not have the data," his attorneys declared.

In an explosive motion filed on Monday, September 28, Murdaugh's defense team claimed prosecutors handed over forensic reports generated from the murdered mother and son's phones, but not the underlying extraction files used to produce them.

Alex Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death on the family's expansive property.

The filing does not prove the state's timeline was flawed or that investigators withheld evidence favorable to Murdaugh. Instead, his attorneys argued they can't determine whether the cellphone evidence tells the whole story until their own examiner can dig into the raw data.

Murdaugh had previously insisted he was nowhere near the murder scene in the crucial moments before Maggie and Paul were brutally gunned down.

However, his story was blown apart by a damaging piece of evidence on his murdered son's cellphone.

Paul's now-infamous kennel video captured his father's voice at the family's Moselle estate just minutes before he and Maggie were gunned down on June 7, 2021. Maggie's phone also became a digital goldmine for prosecutors, with its screen activity, recorded steps, and even changes in the device's orientation helping them piece together a minute-by-minute account of her final moments.