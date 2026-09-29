Inside Death Row Inmate Christa Pike's Final Day — From Showering With Privacy Screens to Meeting With Spiritual Advisor Hours Before 'Painful' Execution

Pike's procedure is scheduled for 10 am local time on Wednesday, September 30. Until then, she will spend her day adhering to a tight schedule.

At some point on Tuesday, September 29, Pike will be moved from the women’s prison in Nashville to the nearby Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, where executioners are waiting to receive her. She will be the only inmate in the Capital Punishment Unit.

According to procedures obtained by Radar, the state has said that they will make efforts to assign only female staff to observe her. They will also provide a privacy screen when she showers or uses the restroom.

She will be allowed contact with her spiritual advisor in the 12 hours before her execution and will have the advisor with her in the execution chamber.

Pike is entitled to a final meal of her choosing, but under Tennessee Department of Correction guidelines, death row inmates scheduled for execution are allotted a budget of up to $20 for that meal.